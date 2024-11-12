Summarize Simplifying... In short The 260-year-old travel brand, Cox & Kings, has been revived by Wilson & Hughes, who acquired the brand and its 200+ specialized sub-brands in 2024.

The new owners aim to blend tradition with modern technology, using AI and data-driven insights to create personalized travel experiences.

This marks Wilson & Hughes's first major venture into the travel industry. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The new-look Cox & Kings will focus on 4 key business areas

260-year-old travel brand 'Cox & Kings' revived under new leadership

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:22 pm Nov 12, 202404:22 pm

What's the story Singapore-based private equity and venture capital firm, Wilson & Hughes PTE, has announced that it will be reviving the travel services brand 'Cox & Kings.' The company had acquired the 260-year-old brand earlier this year through insolvency proceedings. The new-look Cox & Kings will focus on four key business areas: leisure, business, specialized travels, and travel technology.

Brand purchase

Acquisition through NCLT process

In June 2024, Wilson & Hughes acquired the Cox & Kings brand and its collateral via the NCLT route. The firm clarified that this acquisition is distinct from the erstwhile Cox & Kings Ltd, which remains under liquidation. "Wilson & Hughes has no involvement with this previous entity or its unresolved obligations," the company said in a release.

Future plans

Wilson & Hughes's vision

Karan Agarwal, Director at Wilson & Hughes, detailed the company's vision for the Cox & Kings brand. "Our goal is to merge the best of tradition with forward-thinking technology. Through technology, AI, and data-driven insights, we're shaping a seamless, personalized journey that aligns with the expectations of today's travelers," he said. The firm hopes to elevate travel experiences while maintaining the trusted legacy of Cox & Kings in the industry.

Brand portfolio

Acquisition includes over 200 specialized sub-brands

The acquisition by Wilson & Hughes also included more than 200 specialized sub-brands that were part of the Cox & Kings portfolio. These include Duniya Dekho, Holiday 365, Bharat Dekho, Bhakti Yatra, and Luxury Escapades among others. The company sees this as an opportunity to redefine the customer-centric journey demanded by modern travelers, and restore Cox & Kings as a trusted name in the global travel market.

Industry experience

Wilson & Hughes's expertise to drive Cox & Kings

With its experience in sectors such as finance, FMCG, building materials, and hospitality, Wilson & Hughes believes it has the requisite expertise to bridge tradition and innovation. The company hopes to use this knowledge to restore Cox & Kings as a trusted name in the global travel market. This is the firm's first major foray into the travel industry.