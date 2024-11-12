260-year-old travel brand 'Cox & Kings' revived under new leadership
Singapore-based private equity and venture capital firm, Wilson & Hughes PTE, has announced that it will be reviving the travel services brand 'Cox & Kings.' The company had acquired the 260-year-old brand earlier this year through insolvency proceedings. The new-look Cox & Kings will focus on four key business areas: leisure, business, specialized travels, and travel technology.
Acquisition through NCLT process
In June 2024, Wilson & Hughes acquired the Cox & Kings brand and its collateral via the NCLT route. The firm clarified that this acquisition is distinct from the erstwhile Cox & Kings Ltd, which remains under liquidation. "Wilson & Hughes has no involvement with this previous entity or its unresolved obligations," the company said in a release.
Wilson & Hughes's vision
Karan Agarwal, Director at Wilson & Hughes, detailed the company's vision for the Cox & Kings brand. "Our goal is to merge the best of tradition with forward-thinking technology. Through technology, AI, and data-driven insights, we're shaping a seamless, personalized journey that aligns with the expectations of today's travelers," he said. The firm hopes to elevate travel experiences while maintaining the trusted legacy of Cox & Kings in the industry.
Acquisition includes over 200 specialized sub-brands
The acquisition by Wilson & Hughes also included more than 200 specialized sub-brands that were part of the Cox & Kings portfolio. These include Duniya Dekho, Holiday 365, Bharat Dekho, Bhakti Yatra, and Luxury Escapades among others. The company sees this as an opportunity to redefine the customer-centric journey demanded by modern travelers, and restore Cox & Kings as a trusted name in the global travel market.
Wilson & Hughes's expertise to drive Cox & Kings
With its experience in sectors such as finance, FMCG, building materials, and hospitality, Wilson & Hughes believes it has the requisite expertise to bridge tradition and innovation. The company hopes to use this knowledge to restore Cox & Kings as a trusted name in the global travel market. This is the firm's first major foray into the travel industry.