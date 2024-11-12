SoftBank Vision Fund's co-CEO Rajeev Misra to leave the company
Rajeev Misra, the co-CEO of SoftBank's Vision Fund, is resigning from his leadership roles at the company's flagship technology investment vehicles. The announcement marks the exit of one of the most influential dealmakers from the Japanese conglomerate. Misra has been instrumental in steering the $100 billion Vision Fund through its dramatic growth and subsequent challenges.
Leadership transition
After Misra's exit, Alex Clavel will assume the role of the sole CEO of SoftBank Investment Advisers and SoftBank Global Advisers. The leadership change comes nearly a year after Misra stepped down from his executive positions at SoftBank Group in August 2022. He had then given up his duties as corporate officer and executive vice president of the parent company.
Misra's post-SoftBank venture and legacy
After stepping down from his executive roles at SoftBank Group, Misra founded One Investment Management in 2022. This is a $6 billion fund backed by Abu Dhabi. His exit from SoftBank marks the conclusion of an era characterized by both remarkable successes and controversies. Over his 10-year-long career, Misra's Vision Fund was linked to several troubled investments such as WeWork, Wag, and Greensill Capital.