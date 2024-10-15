Summarize Simplifying... In short India has inked a ₹34,500 crore deal with the US for 31 high-tech Predator drones, set to boost its military capabilities.

The drones, to be shared among the Indian Navy, Air Force, and Army, will be delivered over the next six years.

Additionally, drone manufacturer General Atomics will establish a global maintenance hub in India, further strengthening India's strategic position against China's growing naval presence in the Indian Ocean Region.

What's the story India and the United States have signed a landmark defense deal worth ₹34,500 crore. The agreement entails the acquisition of 31 MQ-9B Predator drones, a high-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) manufactured by General Atomics. These drones are known for their extensive range, intelligence gathering capabilities, and ability to carry out targeted strikes. The contract also includes the setting up of a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility in India.

Deal details

Final approval secured before October 31 deadline

The final nod for this landmark deal was given earlier this year in a Defense Acquisition Council meeting. The Indian government managed to seal the deal just before an October 31 deadline set by the US. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved the deal last week, clearing the way for its execution.

Drone allocation

Distribution of drones among Indian armed forces

The 31 drones will be shared between the Indian Navy, Air Force, and Indian Army. The Navy will get 15 of these drones, while the remaining 16 will be split between the Air Force and Army. These long-range drones are armed and will complement two similar units already leased by the Indian Navy.

Maintenance hub

General Atomics to establish global maintenance hub in India

The MQ9B drone's manufacturer , General Atomics has also partnered with Bharat Forge for UAV component production. The company has also promised to set up a global maintenance hub for drones in India. Further, General Atomics will also provide consultancy services to an Indian program to develop combat drones.

Drone capabilities

Predator drone: A high-altitude, long-endurance UAV

The MQ-9B Predator drone is a high-altitude, long-endurance UAV that can be operated remotely or autonomously. These drones will be deployed at INS Rajali near Chennai, Porbandar in Gujarat, Sarsawa and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. The induction of these 'hunter-killer' drones will give a major boost to India's military capabilities for long-range strategic ISR missions and precision strikes against high-value targets.

Delivery schedule

Delivery timeline and strategic implications

Under the government-to-government deal with the US, deliveries of the 31 remotely-piloted aircraft systems will start in about four years and finish in six years. The MQ-9B's capabilities are deemed far superior to China's existing armed drones such as Cai Hong-4 and Wing Loong-II. This acquisition is especially important considering China's rapidly expanding naval presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).