Wipro now allows 30 additional days of WFH per year
Wipro has revised its hybrid work policy, allowing employees an additional 30 days of remote work every year. The change is intended to assist employees struggling with health problems or caregiving duties. The move highlights Wipro's dedication to balancing employee well-being and high performance standards. Earlier, the company had introduced a hybrid work model mandating employees to be in office thrice a week.
Remote work days subject to managerial approval
The extended remote work period is subject to managerial approval, and can be used by employees for health or caregiving reasons. Specifically, 15 days are for personal health concerns, while another 15 days are for those taking care of family members.
CHRO highlights commitment to employee well-being
Wipro's Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil shared the new policy on LinkedIn. He wrote, "At Wipro, we have taken a modern approach to the future of work - one that focuses equally on well-being of our associates while being a high performing culture." Govil stressed the company's preparedness to support its employees during unpredictable life events, and accommodate their special needs.
Wipro's workforce grows
Unlike the industry-wide trend of reducing headcount, Wipro saw a slight increase in its employee count by 337 in the first quarter. As of the end of June, the company's total workforce stood at 234,391, up from 234,054 at the end of March.