Summarize Simplifying... In short Wipro, a leading IT company, has introduced a new policy allowing employees an extra 30 days of work-from-home each year, subject to managerial approval.

This move, aimed at supporting employee well-being, can be utilized for personal health or caregiving reasons.

Despite industry trends, Wipro's workforce has grown slightly, now standing at 234,391.

The new policy is effective from this month

Wipro now allows 30 additional days of WFH per year

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:15 pm Oct 15, 202402:15 pm

What's the story Wipro has revised its hybrid work policy, allowing employees an additional 30 days of remote work every year. The change is intended to assist employees struggling with health problems or caregiving duties. The move highlights Wipro's dedication to balancing employee well-being and high performance standards. Earlier, the company had introduced a hybrid work model mandating employees to be in office thrice a week.

Policy

Remote work days subject to managerial approval

The extended remote work period is subject to managerial approval, and can be used by employees for health or caregiving reasons. Specifically, 15 days are for personal health concerns, while another 15 days are for those taking care of family members.

Leadership perspective

CHRO highlights commitment to employee well-being

Wipro's Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil shared the new policy on LinkedIn. He wrote, "At Wipro, we have taken a modern approach to the future of work - one that focuses equally on well-being of our associates while being a high performing culture." Govil stressed the company's preparedness to support its employees during unpredictable life events, and accommodate their special needs.

Employee growth

Wipro's workforce grows

Unlike the industry-wide trend of reducing headcount, Wipro saw a slight increase in its employee count by 337 in the first quarter. As of the end of June, the company's total workforce stood at 234,391, up from 234,054 at the end of March.