Summarize Simplifying... In short Ubud, Bali is a paradise for luxury seekers.

From the Hanging Gardens of Bali with private infinity pools and traditional spa treatments, to the Royal Pita Maha's royal heritage and artistic tradition, there's something for everyone.

Eco-friendly Bambu Indah offers a unique stay in restored Javanese bridal homes, while COMO Shambhala Estate focuses on wellness with tailored programs.

Lastly, the Chedi Club Tanah Gajah combines artistic elegance with nature, offering hot air balloon rides and cooking classes. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Visit this place

Discover luxury in Ubud, Bali

By Simran Jeet 11:26 am Nov 01, 202411:26 am

What's the story Ubud, nestled in the heart of Bali, Indonesia, is a haven for those seeking tranquility and rejuvenation. Known for its lush greenery, vibrant culture, and serene landscapes, Ubud offers a unique blend of natural beauty and cultural richness. It is the perfect destination for travelers looking to immerse themselves in an authentic Balinese experience while enjoying the comforts of luxury accommodations.

Recommendation 1

A sanctuary amidst the forest

Perched on the edge of a stunning valley and enveloped by dense rainforest, The Hanging Gardens of Bali offers villas with private infinity pools that overlook lush treetops. Its architecture harmonizes with the surrounding nature, ensuring guests enjoy peace and privacy. Visitors can indulge in spa treatments that utilize traditional Balinese healing techniques or engage in yoga sessions amidst the serene backdrop of nature.

Recommendation 2

Royal retreat in Ubud

Royal Pita Maha celebrates Bali's royal heritage and artistic tradition. This resort, sprawling across lush landscapes with views of the Ayung River valley, features villas designed with traditional Balinese architecture. Each villa has a private pool and terrace. Guests can explore an organic farm or enjoy cultural activities like dance performances and painting classes by local artisans.

Recommendation 3

Eco-luxury amongst rice fields

Bambu Indah seamlessly blends eco-friendly practices with the essence of luxury living. This distinctive resort invites guests to reside in beautifully restored Javanese bridal homes, constructed entirely from bamboo and other sustainable materials. With a picturesque view of lush rice fields and vibrant natural swimming ponds, Bambu Indah offers a deeply personal connection to nature, all while ensuring guests enjoy unparalleled comfort.

Recommendation 4

A modern haven of wellness

COMO Shambhala Estate takes wellness to a new level, nestled amidst acres of tropical forest. This health-focused resort offers programs tailored to individual wellness goals, including stress management, detoxification, and yoga retreats. The contemporary design complements Ubud's natural surroundings, while providing state-of-the-art amenities. These include hydrotherapy pools and a world-class gym that overlooks the river, enhancing the guest experience.

Recommendation 5

Artistic elegance meets nature

The Chedi Club Tanah Gajah, nestled in an exclusive estate, offers spacious suites and villas. These accommodations are adorned with original Balinese artworks. Guests can enjoy hot air balloon rides at sunrise. They can also learn about Balinese cuisine in cooking classes by expert chefs, all set against a backdrop of rice paddies and exotic gardens.