Journey to Tawang, India: Monasteries and wildlife awaits

What's the story In the remote corners of Arunachal Pradesh, India, lies Tawang, a place where spirituality dances with the rhythm of nature. Amidst the pristine landscapes and cultural echoes, Tawang houses one of India's largest monasteries, offering a glimpse of tranquil monastic life against the backdrop of the region's vibrant wildlife. This unexplored destination promises a soul-stirring experience for peace seekers and adventure enthusiasts alike.

Visit the majestic Tawang Monastery

The Tawang Monastery, or Galden Namgey Lhatse, is a beacon of spiritual history. Founded in the 17th century, it's India's largest monastery and the world's second largest after Tibet's Potala Palace. Its library contains a treasure trove of ancient scriptures and relics. Perched above the Tawang-Chu valley, the monastery provides stunning views, making it a must-visit for anyone traveling to this region.

Explore Sela Pass and Lake

The snow-covered Sela Pass (13,700 ft above sea level) serves as the high-altitude gateway to Tawang. Blanketed in snow for the majority of the year, it presents breathtaking views. And, the nearby Sela Lake aka Paradise Lake (pictured) turns frozen in winter. Photography buffs and nature enthusiasts won't want to miss their chance to capture Arunachal's high-altitude landscapes.

Discover breathtaking waterfalls

Tawang isn't all monasteries, the waterfalls are pretty epic too. Nuranang Falls, also known as Jang Falls, is located approximately 40 km from Tawang town. It majestically drops from a height of around 100 meters. The thunderous sound of water hitting the rocks echoes in the surroundings, creating a tranquil environment. Tourists can witness the mesmerizing beauty of these falls and click some unforgettable pictures.

Encounter unique wildlife

Close to Tawang, the Pakke Tiger Reserve and Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary hold some of nature's most vibrant treasures. Boasting a diverse population of red pandas, tigers, and leopards, these sanctuaries are a paradise for wildlife lovers. Situated a comfortable drive away from Tawang town, they offer the chance to observe these rare creatures in their natural habitat, all set against the backdrop of breathtaking landscapes.