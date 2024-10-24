Summarize Simplifying... In short Ahmedabad's International Kite Festival is a lively event where you can fly your own kite or enjoy the spectacle.

The city also boasts captivating wind sculptures and a bustling kite market at Raipur Gate.

Soar high at Ahmedabad's kite festival

What's the story Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India is renowned for its vibrant International Kite Festival held during Makar Sankranti in January. This event transforms the sky into a canvas of colorful kites, drawing visitors from around the world. The city's wind sculptures further enhance its allure, establishing it as a destination for culture and art aficionados.

Kite flying

Experience the International Kite Festival

The International Kite Festival on the Sabarmati Riverfront is a vibrant experience of laughter, togetherness, and friendly competition. You can bring your own kite to join the fun, or simply sit back and watch as thousands paint the sky. This is the perfect opportunity to discover the world of kites and flying techniques from around the globe, with plenty of room for everyone to spread their wings.

Wind art

Discover wind sculptures around Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad is home to mesmerizing wind sculptures, dancing with the rhythm of the breeze. These kinetic masterpieces dot the cityscape, from Law Garden to SG Highway. Narrating tales or embodying themes of nature and culture. Watching them is not just about environmental consciousness but also a journey into Ahmedabad's vibrant past.

Market visit

Explore traditional markets for kite shopping

You can't miss a trip to Raipur Gate Market for the complete kite festival experience. Watch as artisans craft beautiful kites, and pick out your favorites among stalls offering a wide array of shapes and sizes, as well as manja spools. This lively market is a great place to mingle with locals and witness a piece of Ahmedabad's cultural heritage, passed down from generation to generation.

Local food

Enjoy Gujarati cuisine

Ahmedabad's Gujarati cuisine is a highlight of the kite festival. The city is a vegetarian food lover's dream, with dishes that reflect the region's unique flavors. From street food stalls serving hot jalebis and fafdas to upscale restaurants with thalis, there's something for everyone. It's not just a meal, it's a journey into the heart of Gujarat's traditions.