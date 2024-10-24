Soar high at Ahmedabad's kite festival
Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India is renowned for its vibrant International Kite Festival held during Makar Sankranti in January. This event transforms the sky into a canvas of colorful kites, drawing visitors from around the world. The city's wind sculptures further enhance its allure, establishing it as a destination for culture and art aficionados.
Experience the International Kite Festival
The International Kite Festival on the Sabarmati Riverfront is a vibrant experience of laughter, togetherness, and friendly competition. You can bring your own kite to join the fun, or simply sit back and watch as thousands paint the sky. This is the perfect opportunity to discover the world of kites and flying techniques from around the globe, with plenty of room for everyone to spread their wings.
Discover wind sculptures around Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad is home to mesmerizing wind sculptures, dancing with the rhythm of the breeze. These kinetic masterpieces dot the cityscape, from Law Garden to SG Highway. Narrating tales or embodying themes of nature and culture. Watching them is not just about environmental consciousness but also a journey into Ahmedabad's vibrant past.
Explore traditional markets for kite shopping
You can't miss a trip to Raipur Gate Market for the complete kite festival experience. Watch as artisans craft beautiful kites, and pick out your favorites among stalls offering a wide array of shapes and sizes, as well as manja spools. This lively market is a great place to mingle with locals and witness a piece of Ahmedabad's cultural heritage, passed down from generation to generation.
Enjoy Gujarati cuisine
Ahmedabad's Gujarati cuisine is a highlight of the kite festival. The city is a vegetarian food lover's dream, with dishes that reflect the region's unique flavors. From street food stalls serving hot jalebis and fafdas to upscale restaurants with thalis, there's something for everyone. It's not just a meal, it's a journey into the heart of Gujarat's traditions.