India's retail inflation hit a 14-month high of 6.21% in October, surpassing the Reserve Bank of India's upper limit of 6%.

This surge is attributed to a significant increase in food prices, with the Consumer Food Price Index jumping to 10.87% due to rising costs of fruits, vegetables, oils, and fats.

Additionally, housing and electricity costs continue to climb, adding to the inflationary pressure.

Rural areas are witnessing higher inflation at 6.68%

Retail inflation in October touches 14-month high of 6.21%

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:51 pm Nov 12, 202405:51 pm

What's the story India's retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), hit a 14-month high of 6.21% in October. The figure marks a sharp rise from August's 5.49%, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed. The data also showed that rural areas are witnessing higher inflation at 6.68%, as opposed to urban areas at 5.62%.

RBI's inflation target and current scenario

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) aims to keep inflation within the 2-6% range, with an ideal medium-term target of 4%. However, the current rate exceeds the upper limit. The central bank employs several monetary policy tools like interest rates, open market operations, etc., to control inflation levels in the country.

Food inflation records significant annual increase

The Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) witnessed a sharp year-on-year inflation rate of 10.87% in October, mainly due to increasing prices of fruits, vegetables, oils and fats. This marks a major jump from September's food inflation rate of 9.24%. The data also shows that rural areas saw a CFPI inflation rate of 10.69%, while urban areas witnessed a marginally higher rate of 11.09%.

Housing and electricity costs continue to rise

Inflation in housing also increased, with October recording a rate of 2.81%, slightly up from September's 2.72%. The housing index is calculated only for urban areas. Meanwhile, electricity costs continued their upward trend, with the electricity index rising to 162.5 and a YoY inflation rate of 5.45% in October, compared to 5.39% in September.