Summarize Simplifying... In short JioCinema's 'Hype Mode' enhances live match viewing with trivia, stats, and multiple camera angles.

Accessible via full-screen mode, it offers a tutorial and four features: match statistics, camera angle switching, key highlights, and adjustable playback speed with a 10-second skip and rewind option.

Remember, it's only for live matches, not replays or highlights. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

It was launched in 2022

How to use 'Hype Mode' feature on JioCinema

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:47 pm Dec 03, 202405:47 pm

What's the story JioCinema, the popular streaming platform in India, has an interesting feature named 'Hype Mode.' The facility was launched after users complained about choppy live streams and other technical glitches during the FIFA World Cup in 2022. The mode provides users with an enhanced viewing experience with alternate camera angles, and game stats, without leaving the playing screen. Let's see how to use it.

Facility

Exploring the feature

The Hype Mode on JioCinema gives users more during live matches. It provides trivia and stats about the competing teams, and lets viewers rewind the match or watch it from different camera angles. However, this feature is only available for live matches and not for highlights/full-match replays. To access Hype Mode, users need to make their screen full-size by clicking on the full-screen button.

User guide

Navigating through 'Hype mode'

Upon selecting 'Hype Mode' on the top left side of the playing screen, users are presented with a six-slide tutorial explaining its usage. The mode includes four buttons for different features. The first button provides match statistics such as scores, lineups, point tables and latest results for other matches.

Extra

Additional features of 'Hype Mode'

The second button in Hype Mode lets you switch between different camera angles. The third button gives access to key highlights of the match from the best angles. If you miss any part of the match, you can find it here. The fourth button lets you adjust playback speed and includes a 10-second skip and rewind option.