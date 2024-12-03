Summarize Simplifying... In short YouTube Premium offers ad-free videos, high-quality resolution, access to a vast music library, and the ability to download videos.

It has both recurring and prepaid plans, with options for students, individuals, and families.

It has both recurring and prepaid plans, with options for students, individuals, and families.

The plans range from ₹89 to ₹299 per month for recurring subscriptions, and ₹159 to ₹1,490 for prepaid plans, offering flexibility to suit different needs.

YouTube Premium offers background playback

Top reasons why you should subscribe to YouTube Premium

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:14 pm Dec 03, 202405:14 pm

What's the story YouTube Premium is a subscription service that promises an enhanced user experience on the platform. In India, it offers a range of features, including ad-free videos and music. The premium plans are categorized into two: recurring and prepaid. Recurring plans are auto-renewed every month, while prepaid plans need to be renewed manually by users.

Benefits

Benefits of subscribing to YouTube Premium

Subscribers of YouTube Premium get a number of benefits. These include ad-free videos on the app or website, high bit-rate for 1080p resolution videos, full access to over 100 million songs on YouTube Music without ads, and background playback. They can also download videos on up to 10 devices at a time, and get early access to experimental features.

Recurring

Recurring subscription plans

YouTube Premium's recurring plans are the Student plan (₹89/month), Individual plan (₹149/month), and Family plan (₹299/month). The Student plan needs verification to avail discounted rates. Meanwhile, the Family plan can be used by up to five family members. All these plans are auto-renewed every month after setting up an auto-mandate via debit/credit card or UPI-enabled app like Google Pay.

Prepaid

Prepaid subscription plans

YouTube Premium also has prepaid plans, which can be bought via a one-time payment. The Individual monthly plan costs ₹159 per month. You also get quarterly and annual options for individuals at ₹459 for three months and ₹1,490 for 12 months, respectively. These prepaid plans will require users to renew their subscription manually every month.