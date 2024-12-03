Summarize Simplifying... In short On PhonePe, you can easily secure a loan against your mutual fund investments.

Simply navigate to the 'Loan' category and select 'Mutual Fund Loan', choosing between Volt Money for loans up to ₹5 crore, or Fibe for loans up to ₹10 lakh.

With Volt Money, you can discover your loan limit in 15 seconds and receive the funds in your bank account the same day, provided you have a mutual fund portfolio of at least ₹50,000.

The process is very easy

How to get loan against mutual fund investments on PhonePe

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:29 pm Dec 03, 202404:29 pm

What's the story PhonePe, one of the leading digital payments platforms in India, has made the task of getting loans online very easy. The platform offers several types of loan options, including personal, gold, education, and home. Interestingly, you can also get a loan against your mutual fund holdings via PhonePe. Let us take a look at how to do so.

Guide

How to start the process?

To get a mutual fund loan on PhonePe, open the app on your smartphone and head down to the 'Loan' category. Next, tap the 'Mutual Fund Loan' button. You will see two options in the pop-up: Volt Money and Fibe. The former offers loans of up to ₹5 crore, while the latter grants loans of up to ₹10 lakh.

Procedure

What next?

If you choose Volt Money, you can know your loan limit in just 15 seconds by entering your mobile number. Next, you will have to fill a form that takes around 15 minutes. Once done, the loan amount will be deposited in your bank account the same day. Note, that you require a mutual fund portfolio of at least ₹50,000 to get a loan.