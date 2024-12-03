Summarize Simplifying... In short To share HD photos on WhatsApp, simply select your photo in a chat, tap the "HD" button near the editing options, and hit send.

By default, WhatsApp compresses photos to save data

Here's how to send HD photos on WhatsApp

02:34 pm Dec 03, 2024

What's the story WhatsApp, the world's most popular messaging app, allows you to share photos with friends and family. However, by default, these photos are compressed to save data. This often results in a loss of quality, especially when dealing with high-resolution images. Fortunately, WhatsApp offers a hidden gem: the ability to send photos in HD.

How to use the new feature?

Sending photos in HD on WhatsApp is a simple process. Open an individual or group chat and navigate to the attachment icon. Select the photo you want to share from your device's library. Once you've chosen the photo, you'll see editing options appear at the top of the screen. Before sending, locate the "HD" button beside the rotate and crop icons. Just tap the "HD" button to activate high-definition photo sharing for that image and tap the send button.

HD label and data saving options

When you receive an HD photo, you'll see an HD label in the bottom-left corner of the photo. This will indicate that the image is high-definition. However, if you're on low bandwidth connection or want to save data, WhatsApp will let you choose the quality on a photo-by-photo basis. This way, you can strike a balance between image quality and data usage as per your needs.