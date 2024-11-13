Summarize Simplifying... In short Beware of a new WhatsApp scam involving wedding invitations from unknown numbers.

How to protect yourself from WhatsApp wedding invitation scam

What's the story A new cyber scam, involving fake wedding invitations sent through WhatsApp, is on the rise. The Himachal Pradesh Police have issued a public warning about the deceptive practice. The scammers send fraudulent wedding invites as APK file attachments through WhatsApp messages. These files are embedded with malware that can give hackers full control over the recipient's device if downloaded. Authorities are urging users to exercise extreme caution with messages from unknown numbers, especially those with APK files or other attachments.

Scammers exploit control for data theft, manipulation

Once the malware is installed, scammers get unrestricted access to the victim's device. They use this control to steal personal information, manipulate contacts, and even blackmail victims while remaining undetected. DIG Mohit Chawla of Himachal Pradesh State CID and Cyber Crime Department warned against opening unsolicited wedding invitations, or any file from an unknown number. He advised users to verify the sender before downloading anything onto their phones.

Modus operandi of the scam

The scam usually starts with a WhatsApp message from an unknown number, containing a wedding invitation and a file attachment. When recipients download this file, a malicious app installs itself on their device. This enables attackers to monitor activities, collect sensitive data, and hijack phone functions. The compromised devices are then used by hackers to send messages or ask money from the victim's contacts under false pretenses.

Authorities advise caution and reporting incidents

Users are urged to exercise caution with messages received from unknown numbers, especially those containing APK files or other attachments. They recommend not downloading anything from unfamiliar sources and verifying the legitimacy of files even from trusted contacts. Victims of this cyber scam are encouraged to report incidents immediately via the national helpline, 1930, or through the official government portal for cyber fraud reports.