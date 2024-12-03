Summarize Simplifying... In short Renting or buying movies on Amazon Prime Video is a breeze. Simply choose a title, select purchase or rent, and it's yours in 'My Stuff', ready for streaming or download.

How to rent or buy movies on Amazon Prime Video

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:45 pm Dec 03, 202401:45 pm

What's the story Amazon's Prime Video service comes with a feature to rent/purchase select titles. The option can be accessed via the Prime Video website and its app on supported devices. From there, you can either browse the catalog or search for specific titles. Content available for purchase is denoted with a yellow shopping bag icon on the home page.

Procedure

Purchasing and renting process

Once a user picks a title for purchase/rental, they are taken to the product page with available options. After selection, the title goes into 'My Stuff' and is generally available for download/streaming. For rented titles, they stay in the user's video library for 30 days from rental date but must be viewed within 48 hours once playback starts.

Features

Additional purchase options and restrictions

Prime Video also offers 'More purchase options' that provide content in different playback qualities. If you have set any purchasing restrictions, you'll be prompted to enter your PIN to complete the transaction. This way, you get a personalized and secure purchasing experience for yourself.