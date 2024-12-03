How to rent or buy movies on Amazon Prime Video
Amazon's Prime Video service comes with a feature to rent/purchase select titles. The option can be accessed via the Prime Video website and its app on supported devices. From there, you can either browse the catalog or search for specific titles. Content available for purchase is denoted with a yellow shopping bag icon on the home page.
Purchasing and renting process
Once a user picks a title for purchase/rental, they are taken to the product page with available options. After selection, the title goes into 'My Stuff' and is generally available for download/streaming. For rented titles, they stay in the user's video library for 30 days from rental date but must be viewed within 48 hours once playback starts.
Additional purchase options and restrictions
Prime Video also offers 'More purchase options' that provide content in different playback qualities. If you have set any purchasing restrictions, you'll be prompted to enter your PIN to complete the transaction. This way, you get a personalized and secure purchasing experience for yourself.