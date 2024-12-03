Summarize Simplifying... In short To register for Amazon Pay Later, you need an Amazon.in account, a verified mobile number, a valid PAN card, and a bank account with a selected bank.

You'll also need to provide address proof and be at least 21 years old.

The registration process involves entering your PAN details, completing KYC, and accepting a loan agreement.

The user needs to be 21 years of age or above

How to register for Amazon Pay Later: A step-by-step guide

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:31 pm Dec 03, 202401:31 pm

What's the story Amazon Pay Later, the digital credit service from Amazon, gives customers the flexibility to buy goods now and pay later. The service can be accessed on both the mobile app and the company's website. However, to avail the facility, users have to meet certain eligibility criteria and go through a registration process. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to register for this service.

Requirements

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for Amazon Pay Later, users need to have an Amazon.in account with a verified mobile number, a valid PAN card, and a bank account with one of the selected banks. They also have to provide one of the officially valid documents as address proof such as Driving license, Voter ID card or Aadhaar card. The user also needs to be 21 years of age or above.

Steps

Registration process

The registration starts from the service's registration page, which can be accessed from the Amazon website or app. Users will have to enter their details as per PAN and select their date of birth. Next, they will have to complete KYC through one of three modes: Existing KYC (if physical KYC for Amazon Pay Wallet is already completed), OTP-based eKYC, or as an existing customer with lending partner (if KYC with lending partner has been completed in past).

Verification

KYC completion methods

Existing KYC users have to enter missing four digits of PAN Card used for completing KYC for Amazon Pay Wallet. For OTP-based users, they have to enter complete PAN card number and Aadhaar number, following which an OTP will be sent to their registered mobile number. Existing customers with lending partner will get an OTP on their registered mobile number with the lending partner and have to enter missing four digits of PAN, used for completing the KYC for lender.

Completion

Finalizing registration

Upon successful submission of details and evaluation of the user's profile, the Amazon Pay Later limit will appear on the screen. Users then have to read and accept the loan agreement to complete their registration. The approved limit becomes active within a few minutes of completing the process. All limit-related details along with transaction and repayment history, can be accessed from the user's Amazon Pay Later dashboard post successful registration.