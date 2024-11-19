Perplexity's AI-powered search platform now offers one-click shopping
Perplexity, an AI-driven search engine, has introduced a new shopping feature, but only for its premium users in the US. The innovative tool offers shopping suggestions right within the search results and lets you order directly without visiting a retailer's site. The move appears to be a strategic step by Perplexity to take on tech giants like Google and Amazon in the shopping search results.
Shopping feature enhances user experience
The shopping feature of Perplexity aims to improve user experience by showing visual cards for shopping-related searches. These cards offer detailed product information such as pricing, seller details, a short description, and an unbiased assessment of the product's pros and cons. You can further explore these cards for additional information like reviews and detailed key features.
Perplexity simplifies checkout process with new feature
Perplexity's new feature also makes the checkout process easier. You can save your address and credit card details on the platform for a seamless checkout experience. The company makes sure that taxes are calculated according to your address, allowing a one-click purchase. Plus, Pro subscribers are also offered free shipping for items purchased through this expedited checkout system.
Perplexity's shopping feature powered by seller site integrations
The shopping feature is powered by integrations with sellers' sites, including Shopify. This integration gives information on all Shopify sellers shipping items within the US. The feature even lets you search for an item by uploading a photo of it with your query, a functionality similar to Google's product search tool.
Perplexity launches merchant program alongside shopping feature
Along with its shopping tools, Perplexity has also launched a merchant program. Merchants who sign up for this program will have a better chance of getting their products recommended due to richer information in the company's index. The company also provides free API access to these merchants for search capabilities on their own websites, a move that could potentially increase Perplexity's e-commerce market share.
Perplexity's shopping feature operates independently of ads product
Perplexity has clarified that its shopping feature works independently of its ads product, which was launched last week. The company currently doesn't take an affiliate cut from user purchases. This clarification ensures transparency in the company's operations and maintains user trust in the platform's new e-commerce venture.