Summarize Simplifying... In short Perplexity's AI-driven search platform now includes a one-click shopping feature, offering detailed product info and a simplified checkout process.

The feature, independent of its ad product, integrates with sellers' sites like Shopify and includes a merchant program for better product recommendations.

The company ensures transparency by not taking an affiliate cut from user purchases, enhancing trust in its new e-commerce venture. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The feature is currently limited to premium users

Perplexity's AI-powered search platform now offers one-click shopping

By Mudit Dube 12:15 pm Nov 19, 202412:15 pm

What's the story Perplexity, an AI-driven search engine, has introduced a new shopping feature, but only for its premium users in the US. The innovative tool offers shopping suggestions right within the search results and lets you order directly without visiting a retailer's site. The move appears to be a strategic step by Perplexity to take on tech giants like Google and Amazon in the shopping search results.

User convenience

Shopping feature enhances user experience

The shopping feature of Perplexity aims to improve user experience by showing visual cards for shopping-related searches. These cards offer detailed product information such as pricing, seller details, a short description, and an unbiased assessment of the product's pros and cons. You can further explore these cards for additional information like reviews and detailed key features.

Checkout ease

Perplexity simplifies checkout process with new feature

Perplexity's new feature also makes the checkout process easier. You can save your address and credit card details on the platform for a seamless checkout experience. The company makes sure that taxes are calculated according to your address, allowing a one-click purchase. Plus, Pro subscribers are also offered free shipping for items purchased through this expedited checkout system.

Seller integration

Perplexity's shopping feature powered by seller site integrations

The shopping feature is powered by integrations with sellers' sites, including Shopify. This integration gives information on all Shopify sellers shipping items within the US. The feature even lets you search for an item by uploading a photo of it with your query, a functionality similar to Google's product search tool.

Merchant program

Perplexity launches merchant program alongside shopping feature

Along with its shopping tools, Perplexity has also launched a merchant program. Merchants who sign up for this program will have a better chance of getting their products recommended due to richer information in the company's index. The company also provides free API access to these merchants for search capabilities on their own websites, a move that could potentially increase Perplexity's e-commerce market share.

Separate operation

Perplexity's shopping feature operates independently of ads product

Perplexity has clarified that its shopping feature works independently of its ads product, which was launched last week. The company currently doesn't take an affiliate cut from user purchases. This clarification ensures transparency in the company's operations and maintains user trust in the platform's new e-commerce venture.