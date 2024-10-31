Summarize Simplifying... In short Google's AI-powered Pixel Weather app is now available for older Pixel devices.

The app offers a wide range of weather-related data, customizable features, and even a local background that matches your current weather.

It also includes a pollen count feature for certain countries and a weather map for the US, UK, and most of Europe.

Pixel Weather is available for devices running Android 15

Google's AI-powered Weather app now available for older Pixel devices

What's the story Google's standalone weather app, Pixel Weather, is now available for the older Pixel smartphones including the Pixel 6, 7, and 8 series models along with the Pixel Tablet. Announced as part of the October 2024 Feature Drop, it is rolling out as an updated version of the existing weather background service on your Pixel device. Users can access and install the app through the Google Play Store.

Setting up the Pixel Weather app

Once you've installed Pixel Weather app, you'll see a "Weather" icon in your device's app grid. To make the most of Pixel Weather, you'll have to enable app notifications and precise location settings. You'll also have to set Pixel Weather as your primary source for weather updates by going through your profile avatar (in the top-right) > Pixel Weather settings.

Features and customization options

Pixel Weather lets you save locations, which will be synced across your devices when signed in with a Google Account. The app shows a local background matching the current weather condition of a selected city. You can rearrange most elements in the app by holding down on a card to move the weather block, except for the hourly forecast. Each saved city has its own set of customizations and tablets/foldable devices have a two-column layout for better viewing.

Data range and map feature

Pixel Weather offers a comprehensive set of weather-related information, including precipitation, wind speed, sunrise and sunset timings, UV index, air quality, visibility levels, humidity percentage and atmospheric pressure. The app also offers a weather map providing a six-hour precipitation forecast. This map service is currently available in the US, UK, and most of Europe, except Italy and Luxembourg.

Additional features and settings

Pixel Weather also comes with a new feature to provide pollen count information, which is currently limited to the UK, Germany, France, and Italy. You can also customize your weather units, theme, and settings by tapping on your avatar in the top-right corner of the app. The app also lets you receive tomorrow's weather forecast for your current location every evening and set precipitation notifications by city.