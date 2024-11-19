Want to pre-order food on Zomato? Follow these steps
Zomato, India's leading online food ordering platform, offers a feature called 'Order Scheduling.' The facility lets users plan and pre-order their meals as much as two days in advance. It is available at over 35,000 restaurants across 30 cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad. To use the feature, users have to open Zomato and tap 'Schedule' under the 'All Restaurants' section in the Delivery tab.
How to use the new feature
Once you have selected your preferred date and time, Zomato will show a list of restaurants available in your area. You can then add your desired food items to the cart for pre-ordering. The bill summary page will confirm it is a scheduled delivery, and when the order will be prepared.
Cancelation policy for scheduled orders
Zomato also offers a cancelation policy for scheduled orders. In case users change their plans or decide against the scheduled food delivery, they can cancel their order up to three hours before the set delivery time. This flexibility adds another layer of convenience to the 'Order Scheduling' feature, making it even more user-friendly.
Zomato's selection criteria for restaurants
Zomato has said that it is adding only those restaurants in this new feature that have "consistently adhered to kitchen preparation time." These restaurants will be notified in advance so that they have enough time to prepare and deliver the order. This way, Zomato will be able to maintain high service standards and ensure timely delivery for all scheduled orders.