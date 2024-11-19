Summarize Simplifying... In short Zomato now allows you to pre-order your meals from select restaurants that are known for their punctuality.

You can schedule your delivery and even cancel it up to three hours before the set time, adding a layer of convenience.

This feature ensures your food is prepared and delivered on time, maintaining Zomato's high service standards.

It is currently available at over 35,000 restaurants

Want to pre-order food on Zomato? Follow these steps

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:56 am Nov 19, 202411:56 am

What's the story Zomato, India's leading online food ordering platform, offers a feature called 'Order Scheduling.' The facility lets users plan and pre-order their meals as much as two days in advance. It is available at over 35,000 restaurants across 30 cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad. To use the feature, users have to open Zomato and tap 'Schedule' under the 'All Restaurants' section in the Delivery tab.

User guide

How to use the new feature

Once you have selected your preferred date and time, Zomato will show a list of restaurants available in your area. You can then add your desired food items to the cart for pre-ordering. The bill summary page will confirm it is a scheduled delivery, and when the order will be prepared.

Cancelation rules

Cancelation policy for scheduled orders

Zomato also offers a cancelation policy for scheduled orders. In case users change their plans or decide against the scheduled food delivery, they can cancel their order up to three hours before the set delivery time. This flexibility adds another layer of convenience to the 'Order Scheduling' feature, making it even more user-friendly.

Restaurant selection

Zomato's selection criteria for restaurants

Zomato has said that it is adding only those restaurants in this new feature that have "consistently adhered to kitchen preparation time." These restaurants will be notified in advance so that they have enough time to prepare and deliver the order. This way, Zomato will be able to maintain high service standards and ensure timely delivery for all scheduled orders.