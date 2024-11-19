Summarize Simplifying... In short Casting Amazon Prime Video to your TV, be it Chromecast, Fire TV, Echo Show 15, or any other device, is a breeze.

If you face issues, check if your device supports casting and your app is up-to-date.

Connect your television and phone to the same Wi-Fi network

How to cast Amazon Prime Video content on your TV

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:00 pm Nov 19, 202401:00 pm

What's the story Amazon Prime Video, one of the most popular streaming services, comes with a handy feature to cast content directly on your television. The function works with a range of devices, including Chromecast/Android TV, Fire TV, and Echo Show 15. All you need to do is connect your smartphone and TV to the same Wi-Fi network and start the casting process.

Step #1

Casting to Chromecast/Android TV

To cast Prime Video content on a Chromecast/Android TV, users first need to connect their television and phone to the same Wi-Fi network. For iOS device users, the next step is to go to Settings > Prime Video and toggle the "Local Network" ON. After this, they need to tap on the "Cast" icon on the top-right corner of their screen and select their Chromecast device. A "Ready to Cast" screen will appear on their TV, indicating a successful connection.

Step #2

Casting Prime Video to Fire TV

To cast Prime Video content on Fire TV, users have to ensure that they are signed-in to Fire TV and their Prime video mobile app with the same Amazon account. After this, tap on the "Cast" icon on the top-right corner of your screen and select your Fire TV device. A "Ready to Cast" screen will then be visible on your TV, thus indicating a successful connection.

Step #3

Casting for Echo Show 15

To cast Prime Video on an Echo Show 15, make sure that the device and handset are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. They also need to confirm that they have signed-in to their Echo Show 15 and mobile app with the same Amazon account. Next, tap on the "Cast" icon on the upper-right corner of the Prime Video app on your mobile, and select your Echo Show 15 device. Finally, a "Ready to Cast" screen will appear on TV.

Others

Casting Prime Video to other devices

For casting Prime Video content on any other device, users first have to make sure that they've launched the latest version of the Prime Video app on the device they want to cast from. Then, they have to follow the steps mentioned under Fire TV. If users still can't cast after following these steps, it could be that their device does not currently support casting.