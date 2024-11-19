Summarize Simplifying... In short A 7-year-old coding prodigy, Sergey, has been offered a job by Russian IT firm Pro32, despite the country's law prohibiting paid employment until 14.

Sergey's coding tutorials on YouTube, in Russian and English, have gained over 3,500 subscribers, impressing Pro32's CEO, Igor Mandik, with his teaching and development skills.

Mandik believes that by the time Sergey is 14, he could be a coding guru and a valuable asset to the company.

Sergey has been coding since he was 5

7-year-old coding 'Mozart' offered a job by Russian IT firm

What's the story A seven-year-old coding "Mozart" from St. Petersburg, Russia, has been offered a place in the management team of a local software company. The young boy, Sergey, has been making headlines for his software development instructional videos since he was five. Now, his exceptional skills have prompted Pro32, an information security firm, to give him a job offer for the position of head of corporate training. Sergey can join as soon as he is old enough to take up paid employment.

Future collaboration

Pro32's CEO discusses potential collaboration

Despite Russian law forbidding paid employment until 14, Pro32's CEO Igor Mandik has already started talks with Sergey's parents about possible collaborations. Mandik told BBC World Service that Sergey's father, Kirill, was surprised and happy at the possibility of his son joining the company in future. The young coder has been compared to a "Mozart" by Mandik for his exceptional developer and teaching skills.

Digital impact

Sergey's online presence and teaching skills

Sergey's instructional videos, where he addresses coding challenges step-by-step in Russian (and sometimes English), have attracted more than 3,500 subscribers on his YouTube channel. His audience includes people looking to learn programming languages like Python and Unity or learn about neural networks. Mandik lauded Sergey's unique developer skills and his equally impressive ability to teach these complex concepts.

Anticipated role

Pro32's future plans with Sergey

Mandik was confident that by the time Sergey turns 14, he will be a guru of teaching and developing. He even hinted that not just coders, but also salesmen and accountants at Pro32 could learn from Sergey. However, no commitments regarding remuneration have been made yet, as market rates could change over the next seven years.