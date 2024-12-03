Summarize Simplifying... In short To share your Instagram post on other platforms, find the post and tap the share icon below it.

Choose Facebook, Twitter, or Tumblr from the menu that appears.

You can tweak the pre-filled post and, if not already linked, log in to the chosen platform to authorize the connection. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

You can easily extend the reach of your posts to other social media platforms

How to share your Instagram posts to other platforms

By Mudit Dube 01:31 pm Dec 03, 202401:31 pm

What's the story Instagram isn't just a platform to capture and share your moments; it's a gateway to connect with a wider audience. With its seamless sharing feature, you can easily extend the reach of your favorite posts to other social media platforms like Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Tumblr. Let's explore how to effortlessly share your Instagram content and amplify its impact.

Process

Sharing your Instagram posts to other platforms

Begin by navigating to your Instagram profile and locating the specific post you want to share. Below the post, you'll notice a small share icon. Tap on it to initiate the sharing process. A menu will appear displaying the options of Facebook, Twitter, or Tumblr. Select the platform where you intend to share your post.

Final steps

You can modify content before finalizing the share

Once you have chosen the platform, it will open presenting a pre-filled post with your image and caption. You have the flexibility to add any extra text or modify the settings before finalizing the share. If you haven't linked your Instagram and the chosen platform, you'll need to log in and authorize the connection. A blue icon will confirm the link.