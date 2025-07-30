After 'Gadar 2,' 'Jaat,' Sunny Deol signs action-thriller with Excel  

Sunny Deol , riding high on the success of Gadar 2 and Jaat, is reportedly joining hands with Excel Entertainment for a big-budget action thriller. This will be the first collaboration between Deol and Excel. A source told Pinkvilla that both parties are excited about this project after being in talks for a while. The film is expected to go on floors in December.

Film details Marking the directorial debut of Balaji The source further revealed that Deol is thrilled with the script and is looking forward to working with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani on this project. The action thriller will also mark the directorial debut of Balaji, who has previously worked as an assistant and associate director on several Tamil blockbusters. The team is currently focusing on designing every aspect of the film for a big-screen format.

Character portrayal Deol will be seen in his favorite action avatar The source added that the film will be a larger-than-life feature with Deol in an avatar that audiences love to see him in. "It's a larger-than-life feature film with Sunny Deol in an avatar that the audience loves to see him in," said the source. They also hinted at intense and high-on-drama moments, making it one of the most anticipated collaborations of recent years.