After 'Gadar 2,' 'Jaat,' Sunny Deol signs action-thriller with Excel
What's the story
Sunny Deol, riding high on the success of Gadar 2 and Jaat, is reportedly joining hands with Excel Entertainment for a big-budget action thriller. This will be the first collaboration between Deol and Excel. A source told Pinkvilla that both parties are excited about this project after being in talks for a while. The film is expected to go on floors in December.
Film details
Marking the directorial debut of Balaji
The source further revealed that Deol is thrilled with the script and is looking forward to working with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani on this project. The action thriller will also mark the directorial debut of Balaji, who has previously worked as an assistant and associate director on several Tamil blockbusters. The team is currently focusing on designing every aspect of the film for a big-screen format.
Character portrayal
Deol will be seen in his favorite action avatar
The source added that the film will be a larger-than-life feature with Deol in an avatar that audiences love to see him in. "It's a larger-than-life feature film with Sunny Deol in an avatar that the audience loves to see him in," said the source. They also hinted at intense and high-on-drama moments, making it one of the most anticipated collaborations of recent years.
Production progress
Other details about the film
The casting for other key characters in this untitled action thriller is currently underway. An official announcement regarding the title and first look of the film is expected soon. Meanwhile, Excel Entertainment has a packed schedule with several theatrical releases lined up in the next two years, including 120 Bahadur, Mirzapur: The Movie, and Don 3 among others.