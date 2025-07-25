Karisma Kapoor's life took 'ugly turn' after Sunjay Kapur marriage 

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan, who has worked with Karisma Kapoor in the past, recently spoke about her marriage to late industrialist Sunjay Kapur. He described this phase as "an ugly turn in her life." Speaking to journalist Vickey Lalwani, Darshan revealed that he was aware of the issues from the beginning and believed that some things should remain buried.

Marriage details 'Abrupt decision...something had to do with the stars' He hinted that this sudden change might have been influenced by the emotional fallout from her broken engagement with Abhishek Bachchan. "I thought that it was an abrupt decision (to get married). Abhishek and Karisma's falling apart was abrupt; it has something to do with the stars." "It was really sad, because she was a good girl." "They were friends, they had never been a couple. We never saw them as a couple...It was an ugly turn in her life."

Domestic aspirations 'She wanted to be a domesticated wife' Darshan revealed that Kapoor had hoped for a peaceful domestic life after her marriage. "She wanted to be a domesticated wife... She wasn't the kind who wanted to go play golf on a Saturday. She wanted to spend time at home." "She was more of a homely girl. It's very sad. I feel for her."

Cultural clash Cultural clash Kapoor faced after moving to Delhi Darshan also spoke about the cultural clash Kapoor faced after moving from Mumbai to Delhi. "She was placed into a world that was not hers. Delhi has its own culture and she wasn't fitting into it." He further added, "She had seen everything, she was Raj Kapoor's granddaughter; fame, success, she was the number one heroine for a duration. When she decided to recede, she wanted to live the life of a wife."