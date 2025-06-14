What's the story

Sunjay Kapur, the chairman of Sona Comstar and ex-husband of Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor, passed away in the UK on June 12 after he suffered a heart attack.

The 53-year-old's untimely demise occurred during a polo match when he reportedly swallowed a bee, leading to anaphylactic shock and subsequent cardiac arrest.

His last words were, "I've swallowed something," just before he collapsed on the field, reported Telegraph.