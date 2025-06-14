'I've swallowed something': Sunjay Kapur's final words before sudden death
What's the story
Sunjay Kapur, the chairman of Sona Comstar and ex-husband of Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor, passed away in the UK on June 12 after he suffered a heart attack.
The 53-year-old's untimely demise occurred during a polo match when he reportedly swallowed a bee, leading to anaphylactic shock and subsequent cardiac arrest.
His last words were, "I've swallowed something," just before he collapsed on the field, reported Telegraph.
Funeral delays
The body is facing delays to reach India
Kapur's funeral is facing delays due to him being a US citizen and the fact that he passed away in London.
His father-in-law, Ashok Sachdev, confirmed that a postmortem of his body was ongoing, and after everything is finished, he will be brought to India for the last rites, reported NDTV.
Kapur is survived by his third wife Priya Sachdev and their son Azarias.
He also had a son, Kiaan and a daughter, Samaira, from his second marriage to Kapoor.
Shock and tribute
Kapur was in 'excellent health'
The news of Kapur's sudden demise has left his friends and associates in shock.
Suhel Seth, who was a close friend and business associate of Kapur, told ANI on Friday, "Sunjay died of a heart attack, apparently after swallowing a bee during a polo match in England."
A source later told The Mirror, "Sunjay was in excellent health. No one could believe what had happened. It's a shocking reminder of how fragile life can be."
Career and family
Know more about Kapur
Kapur served as the director and non-executive chairman of Sona Comstar, an auto components company founded by his father, Surinder Kapur, in 1995.
The company has provided "sudden heart attack" as the cause of his death.
He was married to Kapoor from 2003 to 2016, after which he married Sachdev in 2017. His first marriage was to designer Nandita Mahtani.
As per Forbes, Kapur had a net worth of $1.2 billion (around ₹10,300 crore).