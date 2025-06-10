Who's the dancer accusing 'Housefull 5' of stealing his moves?
What's the story
The Bollywood film Housefull 5 has landed in a new controversy. Dance influencer Sandip Brahamin, who is also the winner of Romania's Got Talent Season 13, has accused the makers of the movie of copying his signature dance move for their song Laal Pari.
The song features actors Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, and Nargis Fakhri, among others.
Dance move
Influencer shared videos comparing the 2 steps
Brahmin, who is known for his dance videos on social media, has shared multiple videos on Instagram comparing a step from Laal Pari with one he claims to have popularized.
One video featured side-by-side comparisons, showing lead actors Kumar, Bachchan, and Deshmukh performing the contested step, followed by clips of Brahmin executing what he claims is the original choreography.
The similarity in the moves has prompted many to question whether the makers should have credited Brahmin's work.
Who is he?
Know more about the dancer
Brahamin, popularly known as Popping Sandy, is a 22-year-old dancer and content creator who shot to fame after winning Romania's Got Talent Season 13 in 2023.
Before his rise, he performed in the streets and malls. Today, he teaches dance to children and reportedly lives in Romania, a country he has fallen in love with for its warmth and support.
Song's success
'Laal Pari' continues to be a viral sensation
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 has been making headlines ever since its first look was unveiled.
Just after the Laal Pari song was released, it faced a copyright claim. Yo Yo Honey Singh had reportedly sold the rights to multiple music labels, which led producer Sajid Nadiadwala to buy the rights from all of them to resolve the issue.
Despite the controversies, Laal Pari continues to be a viral sensation.
Previous controversy
Kumar's 'Kesari 2' was also accused of plagiarism
This isn't the first time Kumar's film has been embroiled in a plagiarism controversy.
Earlier, Kumar's Kesari 2 was accused by poet Yahya Bootwala of lifting his poem on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and using it in the movie without giving him credit.
However, the issue was amicably resolved between filmmakers and Bootwala.