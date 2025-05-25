'My rightful termination...': Paresh Rawal explains 'Hera Pheri 3' exit
What's the story
Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has clarified his "rightful" exit from Hera Pheri 3.
Matters have aggravated so much that Akshay Kumar, who's both leading and producing the film, has taken legal action against Rawal after his abrupt departure from the project.
Rawal took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday to explain, "My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit.
Twitter Post
Rawal issues a statement explaining his exit
My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response all issues will be laid to rest.— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 25, 2025
Statement
Rawal claims 'All issues will be laid to rest'
Rawal further added, "Once they read my response, all issues will be laid to rest."
Earlier, Rawal explained that his exit was not due to "creative differences" with the makers, and Bollywood Hungama recently reported that the actor has also returned his signing amount.
The film, whose fate now hangs in balance, will be directed by Priyadarshan.
Notably, Rawal's decision to quit the franchise came months after the team had already shot a promo.
Legal proceedings
Background: Kumar's production house initiated legal action
Through their lawyer, Pooja Tidke, Kumar's production house recently took legal action against Rawal.
Tidke told PTI, "There will be severe legal consequences. It's of course hurt the franchise."
"We have written to him letting him know that there are a lot of legal consequences involved."
"There have been expenses incurred toward the cast, toward the crew, toward leading senior actors, logistics equipment, and shooting of the trailer."
Legacy
Rawal's role as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in 'Hera Pheri'
Rawal's depiction of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the first two installments of Hera Pheri has become a significant part of pop culture.
The film will also star Suniel Shetty, who plays Shyam, and Kumar, who will reprise the role of Raju.
Interestingly, Rawal is also a part of Kumar-Priyadarshan's upcoming horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla.