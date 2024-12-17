Summarize Simplifying... In short Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi are teaming up for a historic drama, 'Kesari Veer', which tells the inspiring tale of unsung warriors who defended the Somnath Temple in the 14th century.

The film, a passion project for producer Chauhan, promises grandeur with lavish sets and authentic action sequences.

Beyond this, Shetty and Oberoi have a slew of exciting projects lined up, including 'The Legend of Somnath' and the fourth installment of 'Masti', respectively.

The release date for 'Kesari Veer' remains unannounced. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Kesari Veer' to star Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi

'Kesari Veer': Suniel Shetty-Vivek Oberoi unite for historic drama

By Tanvi Gupta 05:55 pm Dec 17, 202405:55 pm

What's the story Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Sooraj Pancholi will be seen sharing the screen in the upcoming historical drama Kesari Veer. Per reports, the film will be based on the iconic Somnath Temple in Gujarat and will also star Akanksha Singh in a pivotal role. Directed by Prince Dhiman and Kanu Chauhan, Kesari Veer will tell the heroic tale of unsung warriors who defended the temple from invaders in the 14th century AD.

Film details

'Kesari Veer' aims to maintain historical authenticity

Reports suggest that Kesari Veer has been shot on a grand scale with lavish sets, recreated palaces, and authentic action sequences to keep the historical accuracy of the narrative intact. The actors will be seen in unique avatars, reflecting the era and characters they are portraying. A press release said the film delves "into the inspiring tale of unsung warriors who fought and sacrificed their lives to protect the Somnath Temple from invaders in 14th century AD."

Personal connection

'Kesari Veer' is a dream project for producer Chauhan

Producer Chauhan has said that Kesari Veer is a deeply personal project for him, one that he has always wanted to bring to life. He stressed the need to shed light on this lesser-known but important chapter of history. Director Dhiman revealed that the emotional depth of the story touched him deeply, and he did extensive research to make the film historically accurate.

Future ventures

Shetty and Oberoi's upcoming projects beyond 'Kesari Veer'

Beyond Kesari Veer, Shetty has an exciting lineup of upcoming projects. He will be seen in The Legend of Somnath, the action-packed Welcome to the Jungle, the upcoming series Nanda Devi with Lionsgate, and Hunter 3. Meanwhile, Oberoi is also set to appear in the fourth installment of the film franchise Masti alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani. The release date for Kesari Veer is yet to be announced.