Sidharth Malhotra's 'Vvan' will release in theaters in 2026
Folk thriller movie Vvan - Force of the Forrest, starring Sidharth Malhotra, will release in Indian theaters on May 15, 2026. The makers announced the same on Friday.
The project is a collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd and The Viral Fever (TVF).
Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Mishra, who have helmed the web series Panchayat, are directing the film.
Along with Malhotra, actor Tamannaah Bhatia also stars in the movie.
Sharing the news with fans, Balaji Telefilms took to social media and wrote, "The forest has whispered. The force will be unleashed on 15th May, 2026! Get ready for the big-screen adventure!"
Initially, the movie was set for a November Chhath Puja release, but has now been pushed to 2026 owing to production delays.
Moreover, Malhotra's commitments to Dinesh Vijan's Param Sundari and Sara Ali Khan's sudden exit from the project have also led to the postponement.
Myth, mystery, and nature blend in this folklore-inspired tale
Vvan is expected to be a mystical and visually rich film rooted in Indian folklore, possibly drawing inspiration from the legend of Iringole Kavu in Kerala.
With ties to Hindu mythology—featuring divine figures like Lord Krishna, Goddess Durga, and Lord Parasurama—the story is likely to unfold in a rural setting where nature and divinity coexist.
Viewers can anticipate a narrative deeply connected to spiritual themes, ancient beliefs, and the enchanting essence of sacred forests.