What's the story

Folk thriller movie Vvan - Force of the Forrest, starring Sidharth Malhotra, will release in Indian theaters on May 15, 2026. The makers announced the same on Friday.

The project is a collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd and The Viral Fever (TVF).

Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Mishra, who have helmed the web series Panchayat, are directing the film.

Along with Malhotra, actor Tamannaah Bhatia also stars in the movie.