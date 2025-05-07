'Ground Zero' ends box office run with just ₹9.25 crore
The reality-inspired war drama, Ground Zero, starring Emraan Hashmi, has ended its theatrical run with a disappointing worldwide gross of ₹9.25 crore.
The movie, which was released on April 25, 2025, marked Hashmi's return to the big screen following his stint as the antagonist in Salman Khan's Tiger 3.
However, it failed to win over audiences and critics alike, concluding its global theatrical run on a low note.
Box office performance
'Ground Zero' underperformed at Indian box office
Produced under Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Ground Zero only managed to collect ₹7.5 crore net from the Indian box office, reports Sacnilk. This brought its total gross to ₹9.05 crore.
The overseas gross was just ₹20 lakh, with hardly any hope from international markets.
Even with these numbers, the film's final worldwide gross is estimated to be ₹9.25cr.
Career impact
'Ground Zero' marks another setback for Hashmi
The underwhelming performance of Ground Zero has been another setback in Hashmi's career.
However, fans are hopeful for a successful Bollywood comeback with his upcoming Hindi film Awarapan 2, which is slated for release in 2026.
Along with this, Hashmi is also expected to appear in two highly anticipated Telugu movies: They Call Him OG and G2 (a sequel to Goodachari).