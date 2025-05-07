What's the story

The reality-inspired war drama, Ground Zero, starring Emraan Hashmi, has ended its theatrical run with a disappointing worldwide gross of ₹9.25 crore.

The movie, which was released on April 25, 2025, marked Hashmi's return to the big screen following his stint as the antagonist in Salman Khan's Tiger 3.

However, it failed to win over audiences and critics alike, concluding its global theatrical run on a low note.