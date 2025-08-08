Delhi HC denies relief to producer in 'Drishyam' fraud case

The Delhi High Court has rejected producer Kumar Mangat Pathak's plea for relief in a financial fraud case concerning the overseas rights of Ajay Devgn 's Drishyam 2. On Thursday, the court dismissed Pathak's application seeking to quash the criminal proceedings initiated against him by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). The FIR, filed in June 2025, accuses Pathak, Bharat Sevak, and others of conspiracy, document forgery, and misrepresentation of rights.

Legal arguments Pathak's arguments in court Pathak, the director of Panorama Studios, which produced Drishyam 2, approached the court arguing that the case was purely commercial and had been wrongly criminalized. His legal team contended that he had already cooperated with the investigation and was exploring other legal remedies. However, Justice Neena Krishna Bansal refused to grant any interim protection, stating that since Pathak had already joined the probe, no interference was warranted at this point.

Case details Allegations against Sevak and others The case involves allegations by a Delhi-based businessman who claims he was misled into investing ₹4.3 crore in Drishyam 2 based on forged documents. He alleged that Sevak, posing as an authorized representative of Panorama Studios, promised him exclusive Chinese distribution rights for Drishyam 2 through a deal. Sevak allegedly produced a term sheet and facilitated meetings with key members of the production house, including Pathak.

Financial dispute Panorama Studios denied receiving funds Sevak allegedly claimed to have transferred ₹15.75 crore of the total ₹16.4 crore transaction, but Panorama Studios denies receiving the funds. The studio asserts that the money was deposited into an unrelated account. In response, Pathak presented evidence showing that any authorization granted to Sevak was limited and had expired prior to the alleged agreement.