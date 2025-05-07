KJo praises Aryan Khan's dedication, says he works 20 hours
What's the story
Legendary filmmaker Karan Johar recently gushed about Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
The filmmaker praised Khan's directorial talent and work ethic during his appearance on Raj Shamani's podcast.
"20 ghante kaam karta hai. Ussey kaam se bada aur koi kaam nhi hai. Ussey jeetna hai. (He works 20 hours. There's nothing bigger for him than work. He wants to win)," Johar said.
Upcoming project
Johar anticipates Khan's success in 'Ba *ds of Bollywood'
Johar, who is famous for launching new talent in Bollywood, vouched for Khan's directorial skills.
Calling him his "firstborn," Johar asked everyone to watch out for him.
"If there's a king, there will be a prince," Johar stated, adding that he has seen Khan's upcoming show Ba***ds of Bollywood and is confident about its success.
Personal insights
Johar highlighted Khan's individuality and dedication
Johar further revealed that Khan is a private person who takes losses personally but gets more motivated by successes.
He emphasized that Khan isn't what one would expect from Shah Rukh's son; he has his own personality and works silently without carrying the baggage of his father's legacy.
Johar concluded by saying that witnessing Khan's directorial work gives him an out-of-body experience.