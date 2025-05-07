According to News18, the 72-year-old actor will earn between ₹260cr to ₹280cr for his role in Coolie.

Reportedly, the amount beats the earnings of other Asian superstars Aamir Khan and Jackie Chan.

Meanwhile, Kanagaraj's fee to direct the film has increased, with reports claiming he will be paid ₹60cr.

Senior actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, who is also a part of Coolie, has reportedly upped his fees. He is now charging ₹24cr for playing Simon in the film.