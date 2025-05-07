Rajinikanth charging over ₹260cr for Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Coolie'!
What's the story
The much-awaited film, Coolie, starring Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, will hit theaters on August 14, 2025.
The film, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures, is said to be made on a budget of ₹400 crore.
But, more than the budget, what has got everyone's attention is the mind-boggling fees being paid to its cast.
Earnings
Rajinikanth's earnings from 'Coolie' to surpass all-time records
According to News18, the 72-year-old actor will earn between ₹260cr to ₹280cr for his role in Coolie.
Reportedly, the amount beats the earnings of other Asian superstars Aamir Khan and Jackie Chan.
Meanwhile, Kanagaraj's fee to direct the film has increased, with reports claiming he will be paid ₹60cr.
Senior actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, who is also a part of Coolie, has reportedly upped his fees. He is now charging ₹24cr for playing Simon in the film.
Cameos
Special appearances in 'Coolie' and their earnings
Other cast members such as Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Upendra Rao have not upped their fees and are reportedly getting their regular rates for this mega project.
Khan, who is making a special cameo in Coolie, is said to be being paid somewhere between ₹25cr and ₹30cr for his appearance.
Meanwhile, actor Pooja Hegde will also be seen in a cameo in a song for Coolie. She is said to be getting ₹2cr, according to Siasat.