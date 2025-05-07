What's the story

Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh, graced the Met Gala 2025 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday.

Their interpretation of Black dandyism was well-received by some fashion critics.

However, a section of netizens criticized the event as a "Chandivalification of Met," targeting Indian designers and their celebrity muses.

In response, Janhvi Kapoor defended the Indian stars and their outfits.