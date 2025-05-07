Janhvi Kapoor defends Indian stars after Met Gala backlash
What's the story
Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh, graced the Met Gala 2025 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday.
Their interpretation of Black dandyism was well-received by some fashion critics.
However, a section of netizens criticized the event as a "Chandivalification of Met," targeting Indian designers and their celebrity muses.
In response, Janhvi Kapoor defended the Indian stars and their outfits.
Celebrity reaction
'Clearly, colonial trauma hasn't left us'
Kapoor commented on Diet Sabya's post to express her views on the criticism.
She wrote, "It was high time. Our artisans and designers are the best in the world, they deserve the spotlight on a global stage like the Met."
"Amusing how we're being almost classist toward ourselves; clearly, colonial trauma hasn't left us."
"I'm glad our people are finally getting the chance to represent so much of our work."
Due credit
Kapoor says we should feel proud, not jealous
Instead of feeling envious or negative about Indian stars being in the spotlight, Kapoor encouraged people to take pride.
She wrote, "Shouldn't we be happy we're finally getting our due instead of salty about how seeing our own people on this platform is making it seem a little less aspirational? Might I say our garments were amongst the most spectacular?"
Fashion highlights
Indian celebrities' unique fashion statements at the Met Gala
Marking their Met Gala debuts, Khan wore a black Sabyasachi Mukherjee-designed outfit, while Advani's dress was designed to accommodate her pregnancy with a metallic heart and umbilical cord.
Dosanjh's outfit was a tribute to his Punjabi roots with an embroidered map of Punjab and Gurmukhi script.
The night also saw appearances by Chopra, Natasha Poonawalla, Manish Malhotra, and Isha Ambani.