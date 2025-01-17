What's the story

Telugu political thriller Game Changer, starring Ram Charan, has fallen short of box office expectations. After the success of Pushpa 2, expectations were high from this film about an IAS officer's mission to cleanse the system.

However, it has only raked in ₹117 crore in India and $1.98 million in North America in its first week.

Reportedly, this is way below its break-even target of $4.5 million, leaving distributors staring at losses of over $2 million.