Allu Arjun arrested in fatal stampede case

Was Allu Arjun wrongfully arrested? Viral leaked letter offers evidence

By Tanvi Gupta 06:14 pm Dec 13, 202406:14 pm

What's the story The recent arrest of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun in connection with a fatal incident during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule has resulted in a 14-day remand for the actor. The Chikkadapally Police in Hyderabad apprehended him on Friday, asserting that neither the actor nor Sandhya Theatre management had informed them about the event beforehand. However, a leaked letter from Sandhya Theatre management requesting police presence contradicts these claims.

Leaked letter reveals request for police presence

The leaked letter, dated December 2, reveals Sandhya Theatre management at RTC X Roads asking Chikkadapally Police to ensure security on December 4 and 5. The letter reads, "We request you to arrange Police Bandobast at Sandhya 70 MM RTC 'X' Roads, Hyderabad, in connection with the release of Pushpa - 2 on 04-12-2024 because there will be a heavy fans crowd." It also notes the film's cast and crew would be present for the screening.

Take a look at the leaked letter here

Fatal incident at 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' premiere

On December 4, Arjun, his wife Allu Sneha Reddy, co-star Rashmika Mandanna, and other team members visited Sandhya Theatre. Their visit, however, led to a stampede which left one woman dead and her young son critically injured. The police registered a case against Arjun and Sandhya Theatre management, citing, "No arrangements were made by the theater management or no prior information was available."

Legal appeal

Arjun sought legal redress, offered compensation to victim's family

Earlier this week, Arjun approached the Telangana High Court seeking the cancelation of the FIR filed against him, denying any wrongdoing. The actor has since apologized and pledged financial assistance to the victim's family. The incident has raised serious concerns about crowd management and security protocols at public events. The boy who was critically injured during the stampede is currently receiving treatment at a Super Speciality Hospital.