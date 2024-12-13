'Unfair': Allu Arjun's arrest in Sandhya Theatre stampede triggers debate
Telugu actor Allu Arjun's recent arrest in connection with a deadly stampede at Sandhya Theatre has ignited a fierce debate online. Fans and social media users have flocked to defend the Pushpa 2 star, claiming that blaming him for the tragedy is "unfair" and "ridiculous." The December 4 incident claimed the life of a woman in her 30s named Revathi and left her son Sri Teja (9) critically injured.
'What does Allu Arjun gotta do with the death...?'
One fan wrote, "Blaming Allu Arjun is ridiculous there is a police force to control the crowd it's their mistake, celebrity crowds are common but it's the police and the family's mistake that they put their own life." Another echoed similar sentiments, saying, "What does Allu Arjun gotta do with these deaths btw this is actually soo stupid blaming him." However, some netizens lauded the police's swift action in arresting Arjun.
Arjun faces charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
Arjun was taken into custody by the Hyderabad Police for questioning in the stampede case. The authorities have blamed the incident on a sudden rush of fans wanting to catch a glimpse of the actor. They say they weren't informed in advance about the Pushpa 2 team's presence at the event, leading to poor crowd control measures. Arjun, his security team, and Sandhya Theatre's management now face charges under Sections 105 and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Incident highlights the need for stricter event regulations
This unfortunate incident has sparked a debate on the onus of celebrities and event organizers to ensure public safety at mega-events. The entertainment industry is still coming to terms with the shock, with many calling for stricter rules to control crowds at film events. Views are divided among fans and social media users, with some blaming poor planning and others saying the chaos was due to overzealous fans.