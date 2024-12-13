Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Allu Arjun was arrested by Hyderabad Police following a stampede at Sandhya Theatre, sparking a debate about celebrity responsibility at public events.

The incident, blamed on a sudden surge of fans, has led to charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Arjun, his security team, and the theatre's management.

This has highlighted the need for stricter regulations at mega-events to ensure public safety.

'Unfair': Allu Arjun's arrest in Sandhya Theatre stampede triggers debate

By Tanvi Gupta 02:28 pm Dec 13, 202402:28 pm

What's the story Telugu actor Allu Arjun's recent arrest in connection with a deadly stampede at Sandhya Theatre has ignited a fierce debate online. Fans and social media users have flocked to defend the Pushpa 2 star, claiming that blaming him for the tragedy is "unfair" and "ridiculous." The December 4 incident claimed the life of a woman in her 30s named Revathi and left her son Sri Teja (9) critically injured.

Fan reactions

'What does Allu Arjun gotta do with the death...?'

One fan wrote, "Blaming Allu Arjun is ridiculous there is a police force to control the crowd it's their mistake, celebrity crowds are common but it's the police and the family's mistake that they put their own life." Another echoed similar sentiments, saying, "What does Allu Arjun gotta do with these deaths btw this is actually soo stupid blaming him." However, some netizens lauded the police's swift action in arresting Arjun.

Legal proceedings

Arjun faces charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Arjun was taken into custody by the Hyderabad Police for questioning in the stampede case. The authorities have blamed the incident on a sudden rush of fans wanting to catch a glimpse of the actor. They say they weren't informed in advance about the Pushpa 2 team's presence at the event, leading to poor crowd control measures. Arjun, his security team, and Sandhya Theatre's management now face charges under Sections 105 and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Safety concerns

Incident highlights the need for stricter event regulations

This unfortunate incident has sparked a debate on the onus of celebrities and event organizers to ensure public safety at mega-events. The entertainment industry is still coming to terms with the shock, with many calling for stricter rules to control crowds at film events. Views are divided among fans and social media users, with some blaming poor planning and others saying the chaos was due to overzealous fans.