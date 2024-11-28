Summarize Simplifying... In short At a recent promotional event for 'Pushpa 2', actor Allu Arjun expressed his wish for co-star Fahadh Faasil's presence and lauded his performance in the film.

'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun addresses Fahadh Faasil's absence from promotions

What's the story As Pushpa 2: The Rule's release looms, stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna have been busy promoting the film. However, co-star Fahadh Faasil has been missing from the promotional events. At a pre-release event in Kochi on Wednesday, Arjun finally spoke about Faasil's absence. He said, "For the first time in all my films, I have worked with one of the best Malayalam actors, our FaFa." So, why's he missing?

Arjun said he wished to share the stage with Faasil at the event. "I actually miss seeing him today. I really wish we both were standing here together in Kerala today. That would have been an iconic thing," he said. "My brother, thank you! I wish we were here together. I wish you all the best...I'm telling all the Keralites, FaFa has rocked the show in Pushpa 2," he added, without giving any reason behind the Bangalore Days actor's absence.

Arjun praised Mandanna's performance in 'Pushpa 2'

During the same event, Arjun also lauded his co-star Mandanna. He called her the "national crush," predicting that she would once again win hearts across the nation with her performance in Pushpa 2. He also called her his very own Srivalli and said everyone would admire her this time.

'Working with you is so comfortable'

Further, Arjun thanked Mandanna for her unwavering support during the shooting of Pushpa 2. He said, "You are the only heroine I've been seeing on set. You have become home." "Working with you is so comfortable; you make me feel like I'm home. Thank you so much for your support. Without you, Pushpa wouldn't have been possible," he added.

'Pushpa 2' trailer promises epic showdown

The trailer for Pushpa 2, which was dropped a few weeks ago, teases an epic showdown between Arjun's character Pushpa and Faasil's SP Bhanwar Singh. Written and directed by Sukumar, the film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. It is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.