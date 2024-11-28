Summarize Simplifying... In short Renowned director Ramesh Sippy, known for his iconic film 'Sholay', recently shared his thoughts on filmmaking.

Ramesh Sippy recalls 'Sholay' scene that took 23-days to shoot

What's the story Acclaimed Bollywood director Ramesh Sippy recently graced the ongoing 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Speaking at the event, he spoke about many aspects of filmmaking, including the making of his iconic film Sholay. He revealed that one particular scene in Sholay took an astonishing 23 days to shoot, highlighting the dedication and effort that goes into creating such a masterpiece. The 1975 film is about two criminals Veeru (Dharmendra) and Jai (Amitabh Bachchan).

Technology impact

Sippy's views on AI and creativity in filmmaking

Sippy also explored the influence of technology on cinema, especially the contribution of artificial intelligence (AI). He admitted that although AI could improve filmmaking, it can never take the place of human creativity. "AI can never replace the human mind. It can only supplement creativity, and it's essential to apply the mind to make the right decisions," he said. He also added, "There is no end to learning. We always put in our best efforts."

Collaboration importance

Teamwork is key to success in filmmaking: Sippy

When asked about his approach to storytelling, Sippy credited teamwork and collaboration for the success of his films. He stressed that it's the collective effort of everyone involved—from cast to crew—that leads to perfection in cinema. "It's the collective effort of the team that helps us achieve perfection," he said, underlining the importance of a united front in achieving cinematic excellence.

Career update

Sippy's recent work and future endeavors

Sippy, who directed blockbusters like Andaz and Seeta Aur Geeta, hasn't directed a film in the last four years. His last release was Shimla Mirchi (2020), a Netflix film starring Hema Malini, Rajkummar Rao, and Rakul Preet Singh. Though he got mixed reviews for this film, none of his other works have been able to match Sholay's cultural and cinematic impact on India.