'Scarlet House' will open on December 3

Inside Scarlet House: Malaika's chic 90-year-old Portuguese bungalow restaurant

By Tanvi Gupta 06:10 pm Nov 28, 202406:10 pm

What's the story Bollywood celebrity Malaika Arora and her son, Arhaan Khan, have turned a 90-year-old Portuguese bungalow in Bandra into a chic new restaurant, Scarlet House. The restaurant will open its doors to the public on Friday. The 2,500-square-foot space retains the charm of its original structure with beams and shuttered windows preserved. Architectural Digest India dropped images of the restaurant on Thursday, showcasing its ethereal and surreal design.

Interior aesthetics

'Scarlet House' blends vintage charm with modern design

The interiors of Scarlet House are a perfect mix of old-school aesthetics and modern design elements. The bungalow, which is painted in a striking scarlet hue, is decorated with gramophones, Victorian chairs upholstered in floral patterns, and cozy woolen throws on sofas. Restaurateur Dhaval Udeshi and principal architect Nyishi Parekh of Splendour Living have reimagined the space while keeping its old-world charm intact.

Creative motivation

Arora's vision and inspiration behind 'Scarlet House'

Arora imagined Scarlet House as a place where she and her friends could chill and relax. "I wanted a space where you could just be. Without feeling like someone is yanking a chair from underneath you," she told Vogue India. "It all started with the germ of an idea about building the next coolest café, and it was love at first sight with the first site we visited," Arora told AD.

Culinary highlights

'Scarlet House' menu features Arora's personal favorites

This is the mother-son's first collaboration, inspired by their mutual love for food and hosting people. The menu at Scarlet House has been curated with Arora's personal touch, with an entire section dedicated to her favorites. The restaurant also boasts of a unique Water Bar offering drinks infused with chlorophyll, manuka, and blue pea for health benefits such as stress relief and enhanced collagen. Other highlights include cold-pressed juices aimed at improving hair health and immunity, and reducing bloating.

Food philosophy

'Scarlet House' offers diverse culinary experiences

Arora's favorites include paneer thecha coated in a mix of peanut, chili powder, coconut, and dry mango, and sea bass baked with a custom spice rub. The menu also includes protein-packed salads, gluten-free wraps, and risottos made with jowar instead of traditional arborio rice. Signature dishes include a Malabar prawn curry paired with Indrayani rice and a decadent red velvet cake topped with cream cheese.

Versatile offerings

'Scarlet House' offers unique dining and retail experiences

The restaurant also features a coffee program curated by Bai Mu Dan in Pune, serving "ceremonial-grade" matcha from Japan. A sushi bar serves creative dishes like beetroot maki with a hint of Madras curry. Scarlet House also has a retail space selling healthy items like butternuts, protein bars, and millet noodles. In the evenings, the venue becomes a wine and cheese grazing table. The restaurant will be opened on December 3.