The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

'Pushpa 3' is already in the pipeline

Bollywood superstar to join Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa 3': Report

By Isha Sharma 04:49 pm Nov 30, 202404:49 pm

What's the story Even before Pushpa 2: The Rule releases on December 5, the makers of the Pushpa franchise are preparing for a third installment. A source close to the project told Zoom, "Part 3 is already in the pipeline. Nobody from the Pushpa team is waiting to see how far Pushpa 2: The Rule goes." Director Sukumar and actor Allu Arjun are reportedly on the same page for Part 3.

'Pushpa 3' aims to surpass previous installments

The source further revealed that the third installment of Pushpa is likely to see a Bollywood A-lister alongside Arjun. However, no names have come up yet. "The idea is to make the franchise bigger than RRR, Kalki, or any of the South-generated blockbuster franchises," they said. They also confirmed that there are currently no plans for a fourth part after Pushpa 3.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The trailer for Pushpa 2, which was dropped a few days ago, teases an epic showdown between Arjun's character Pushpa and Faasil's SP Bhanwar Singh. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. It is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.