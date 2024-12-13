Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Vikrant Massey recently clarified a misunderstood 'retirement' post, explaining he was merely expressing creative exhaustion and the need for a break.

Vikrant Massey has again clarified his 'retirement' post, putting the onus on people for misreading it

'Zyada English likhdi...': Vikrant Massey clarifies viral 'retirement' post

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:57 pm Dec 13, 2024

What's the story Vikrant Massey, the acclaimed actor of films like 12th Fail and The Sabarmati Report, recently cleared the air around his "retirement." At the Times Network India Economic Conclave on Friday, he clarified that his announcement about taking a break from acting in 2025 was misconstrued as retirement. He said the language used in his original statement led to the confusion.

'I was feeling creatively and physically exhausted...'

During the conclave, Massey spoke about feeling creatively exhausted and the need for a break. He said, "Physically, I'm exhausted." "Toh creative saturation bhi kahi na kahi aagaya tha (So at some point, there was creative saturation)." "I thought that was the right moment when Honorable Prime Minister was going to watch a film which is very close to my heart... There's not much as creative inside you...the basic thing one does is take a break and recalibrate."

Massey maintained people misread his post

Reflecting on the misunderstanding, Massey said, "Maine bhi yhi karne ki koshish, dikkat yhi hogyi ki zyada angrezi likhdi. Bohot logo ko samajh nhi aaya (I tried to do the same but the problem was that I wrote too much English. Many people didn't understand)." "I had to come out with a clarification the next day."

Massey's journey and achievements in acting

Massey has found tremendous success with films such as 12th Fail, The Sabarmati Report, Sector 26, Cargo, and A Death in the Gunj. He is also known for his role in the TV series Balika Vadhu and the web series Mirzapur. However, despite all this commotion surrounding his apparent retirement, he said he was overwhelmed by the love and reception his film got from audiences and dignitaries alike.