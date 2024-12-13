Summarize Simplifying... In short Ashar Group has sold four luxury apartments from the 19-unit inventory of 'The Legend' project, a redevelopment of late actor Dilip Kumar's Mumbai bungalow.

The project, which has a total revenue potential of ₹850cr, includes a museum dedicated to Kumar's illustrious career in Indian cinema.

The first apartment was bought by Apco Infratech Private Limited for ₹155cr, with other high-net-worth individuals also making purchases.

Dilip Kumar's sea-facing bungalow has been transformed into apartments

Dilip Kumar's Mumbai bungalow has already fetched ₹500cr in sales

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:49 pm Dec 13, 202401:49 pm

What's the story The family bungalow of late Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar in Mumbai's Pali Hill is being transformed. The property is being redeveloped into a luxury residential project called The Legend by Ashar Group. The redevelopment has already generated sales of over ₹500cr within 15 months of its launch, the company said in a statement.

'The Legend' sold 4 luxury apartments

As per Zapkey.com, Ashar Group has managed to sell four luxury apartments from its inventory of 19 units. The first apartment was bought by Apco Infratech Private Limited for ₹155cr in July 2024. Three more deals for luxury apartments have been sealed at around ₹1.5L per square foot, with buyers including high-net-worth individuals such as chartered accountants and businessmen.

'The Legend' to feature museum dedicated to Kumar

The Legend project will include 19 luxury apartments, including 4-BHKs and 5-BHKs, and duplexes. It also intends to feature a 2,000-square-foot museum dedicated to Kumar. The total revenue potential of this project is pegged at ₹850cr. This redevelopment project was made possible through a development agreement Kumar signed with Ashar Group in March 2016.

Remembering Kumar's legacy in Indian cinema

Born as Muhammad Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar (now in Pakistan), Kumar is revered as one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema. His illustrious career spanned over six decades and featured iconic films like Mughal-e-Azam, Naya Daur, and Shakti. The actor passed away on July 7, 2021, at the age of 98.