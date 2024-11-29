Deleted chats, ₹65,000 transfer: Why pilot's boyfriend is under scanner
The death of 25-year-old Air India pilot Srishti Tuli has sparked an investigation against her boyfriend, Aditya Pandit. Tuli was found dead in her rented flat in Mumbai. After her family complained, Pandit was arrested on abetting suicide charges. The police said Tuli video-called Pandit shortly before taking her own life and spoke to her mother and aunt just 15 minutes before her death was discovered.
Deleted messages and unanswered calls
The police suspect after a disagreement, Pandit left for Delhi and Tuli threatened to end her life. Despite her threats, Pandit allegedly received a video call from Tuli showing her intent to hang herself. Authorities believe Pandit may be concealing information as he reportedly deleted some conversations with Tuli. The police are skeptical of his claims and are working with forensic experts to retrieve these deleted messages.
Money extortion allegations and unauthorized entry
Tuli's family has alleged that Pandit extorted money from her, citing a ₹65,000 transfer to his family members around Diwali. A family member, Vivek Tuli, hinted that refusal to give more money might have led to Srishti's death. He said, "We have managed to check only one month's bank statement so far... I am convinced that he was blackmailing her." Concerns were also raised about another woman pilot's involvement in contacting a key maker without informing the police.
No suicide note found, public humiliation alleged
Pandit alleged he was on his way to Delhi when Tuli called him threatening suicide. He panicked and returned to find the door locked from inside. With a key maker, they opened the door and found Tuli hanging with a data cable; she was declared dead at Seven Hills Hospital. No suicide note was found. An incident in March involving non-vegetarian food allegedly led to public humiliation for Tuli during a dinner outing in Gurugram with Rashi and friends.