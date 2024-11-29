Summarize Simplifying... In short The police are investigating a pilot's boyfriend, Pandit, following the suicide of his girlfriend, Tuli.

Suspicions arose due to deleted chats and a ₹65,000 transfer to Pandit's family, leading Tuli's family to allege extortion.

Despite receiving a video call showing Tuli's intent to hang herself, Pandit is believed to have withheld information.

Srishti Tuli was found dead in her flat

Deleted chats, ₹65,000 transfer: Why pilot's boyfriend is under scanner

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:55 pm Nov 29, 202404:55 pm

What's the story The death of 25-year-old Air India pilot Srishti Tuli has sparked an investigation against her boyfriend, Aditya Pandit. Tuli was found dead in her rented flat in Mumbai. After her family complained, Pandit was arrested on abetting suicide charges. The police said Tuli video-called Pandit shortly before taking her own life and spoke to her mother and aunt just 15 minutes before her death was discovered.

Investigation details

Deleted messages and unanswered calls

The police suspect after a disagreement, Pandit left for Delhi and Tuli threatened to end her life. Despite her threats, Pandit allegedly received a video call from Tuli showing her intent to hang herself. Authorities believe Pandit may be concealing information as he reportedly deleted some conversations with Tuli. The police are skeptical of his claims and are working with forensic experts to retrieve these deleted messages.

Family claims

Money extortion allegations and unauthorized entry

Tuli's family has alleged that Pandit extorted money from her, citing a ₹65,000 transfer to his family members around Diwali. A family member, Vivek Tuli, hinted that refusal to give more money might have led to Srishti's death. He said, "We have managed to check only one month's bank statement so far... I am convinced that he was blackmailing her." Concerns were also raised about another woman pilot's involvement in contacting a key maker without informing the police.

Case developments

No suicide note found, public humiliation alleged

Pandit alleged he was on his way to Delhi when Tuli called him threatening suicide. He panicked and returned to find the door locked from inside. With a key maker, they opened the door and found Tuli hanging with a data cable; she was declared dead at Seven Hills Hospital. No suicide note was found. An incident in March involving non-vegetarian food allegedly led to public humiliation for Tuli during a dinner outing in Gurugram with Rashi and friends.