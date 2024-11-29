Summarize Simplifying... In short Following the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das on sedition charges, protests have erupted in Bangladesh, leading to a surge in attacks against Hindus.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), despite being labeled as a "religious fundamentalist organization", has been recognized by the Indian government for its social service and has shown support for Das.

India has repeatedly raised the issue with Bangladesh

'Not exaggeration...': India on surge in attacks against Bangladeshi Hindus

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:50 pm Nov 29, 202404:50 pm

What's the story The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has voiced serious concerns over the rising violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stressed that these incidents "cannot be dismissed merely as media exaggerations." The Indian government has repeatedly taken up the matter with Bangladesh, asking the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus to protect all minorities.

Unrest details

Over 200 temples targeted since government change

The unrest has intensified after the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das on sedition charges. His arrest and denial of bail have triggered protests in Dhaka and Chattogram, leaving one dead and several injured in clashes with police. The MEA has demanded a fair and transparent legal process for Das, saying, "We hope and expect that these processes will be dealt with in a fair, just and transparent manner ensuring full respect for these individuals."

Organization under fire

ISKCON targeted amidst rising extremist rhetoric

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has also been targeted, with calls to ban it calling it a "religious fundamentalist organization." However, the MEA described ISKCON as a "globally well-regarded organization with a strong record of social service." Despite Das's expulsion from ISKCON before his arrest, the organization stood in solidarity with him after his detention. The Indian government continues to urge Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of its minority communities amid rising extremist rhetoric and violence.