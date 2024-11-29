Navjot Sidhu, wife slapped ₹850cr notice over cancer cure claims
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur have reportedly been slapped with a ₹850 crore notice by the Chhattisgarh Civil Society (CCS) over claims of Kaur's cancer treatment. At a press conference on Monday, Sidhu claimed his wife was cured of stage 4 cancer through a disciplined lifestyle and a specific diet plan that included neem, fresh turmeric, and lemonade. Calling Sidhu's statements "misleading," the CCS sought proof from Kaur to substantiate the claims in seven days.
CCS demands proof, warns against misinformation
Dr. Kuldeep Solanki, the convener of CCS, warned that such misinformation could make patients ditch allopathic treatments altogether. "False claims like this are confusing people and making them think negatively about allopathic medicine and therapy. Even cancer patients are being forced to stop taking their medication, which has raised their danger of dying," Solanki said.
Legal action threatened if evidence not provided
He suggested she call a news conference if she doesn't have the required medical records. Healthcare professionals across India have also slammed Sidhu's remarks. A panel of 262 doctors from Tata Memorial Hospital stated that there is currently no clinical data to recommend the use of turmeric and neem as anti-cancer agents. "We urge the public to not delay their treatment by following unproven remedies but rather to consult a doctor...a cancer specialist, if they have any symptoms," they said.