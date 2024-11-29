Summarize Simplifying... In short Navjot Sidhu and his wife have been served a ₹850cr notice for promoting turmeric and neem as cancer cures without scientific evidence.

This has sparked concern among healthcare professionals, including a panel of 262 doctors from Tata Memorial Hospital, who warn that such misinformation could lead patients to abandon proven allopathic treatments.

They urge the public to consult a cancer specialist if they have any symptoms, rather than relying on unproven remedies. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sidhu's wife was allegedly cured of stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sidhu, wife slapped ₹850cr notice over cancer cure claims

By Chanshimla Varah 04:18 pm Nov 29, 202404:18 pm

What's the story Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur have reportedly been slapped with a ₹850 crore notice by the Chhattisgarh Civil Society (CCS) over claims of Kaur's cancer treatment. At a press conference on Monday, Sidhu claimed his wife was cured of stage 4 cancer through a disciplined lifestyle and a specific diet plan that included neem, fresh turmeric, and lemonade. Calling Sidhu's statements "misleading," the CCS sought proof from Kaur to substantiate the claims in seven days.

Proof demanded

CCS demands proof, warns against misinformation

Dr. Kuldeep Solanki, the convener of CCS, warned that such misinformation could make patients ditch allopathic treatments altogether. "False claims like this are confusing people and making them think negatively about allopathic medicine and therapy. Even cancer patients are being forced to stop taking their medication, which has raised their danger of dying," Solanki said.

Legal threat

Legal action threatened if evidence not provided

He suggested she call a news conference if she doesn't have the required medical records. Healthcare professionals across India have also slammed Sidhu's remarks. A panel of 262 doctors from Tata Memorial Hospital stated that there is currently no clinical data to recommend the use of turmeric and neem as anti-cancer agents. "We urge the public to not delay their treatment by following unproven remedies but rather to consult a doctor...a cancer specialist, if they have any symptoms," they said.

