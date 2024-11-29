Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite the popularity of Maroon 5, known for hits like "Sugar" and "Moves Like Jagger", tickets for their upcoming concert in India are surprisingly still available.

In contrast to the rapid sell-out of Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh's concerts, Maroon 5's tickets, ranging from ₹7,999 to ₹24,999, remain unsold with just four days left.

The band, which started as Kara's Flowers in 1994, has charted 32 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, solidifying their fame.

Maroon 5 will perform in Mumbai on December 3

Maroon 5's India concert tickets still waiting to be sold!

By Tanvi Gupta 05:41 pm Nov 29, 202405:41 pm

What's the story American pop-rock band Maroon 5, fronted by Adam Levine, will be performing in India for the maiden time on December 3. The concert will be held at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai. The performance is part of their tour schedule and includes a gig at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix's Yasalam After-Race concert later that week. Despite the excitement surrounding their debut performance, ticket sales have been surprisingly slow with availability still open just days before the event.

Ticket prices and availability for Maroon 5's concert

The tickets for Maroon 5's concert are priced at ₹7,999 (general passes), ₹13,999 (VIP), ₹17,999 (Fan Pit), and ₹24,999 (Kotak Private Lounge tickets) (all excluding taxes). With just four days left for the concert, the tickets are still available on BookMyShow. It is pertinent to note that the pre-sale of these tickets started on November 6 with a general sale on November 8.

Comparing Maroon 5's ticket sales to other concerts

The slow ticket sales for Maroon 5's concert are quite unusual, especially given the recent frenzy over tickets for Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati tour. Reportedly, tickets for these events were sold out within minutes of going live. This stark contrast in demand has left many surprised as Maroon 5 is known for their hit tracks like Sugar, Memories, Moves Like Jagger, etc.

A look at Maroon 5's journey and achievements

Maroon 5 started in 1994 as Kara's Flowers while they were still in high school. They shot to fame in 2002 with their debut album, Songs About Jane, which included hits such as This Love. The band has charted 32 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, three of which have received Diamond certification in the US. The band now comprises guitarist-keyboardist Jesse Carmichael, guitarist James Valentine, drummer Matt Flynn, keyboardist PJ Morton, and bassist Sam Farrar.