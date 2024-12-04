Summarize Simplifying... In short Fahadh Faasil is set to make his Bollywood debut in a film directed by Imtiaz Ali, with production starting in 2025.

This marks Faasil's first collaboration with Ali, while co-star Tripti Dimri has previously worked with the director.

What's the story Renowned Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is said to be gearing up for his Bollywood debut. The star of the upcoming movie Pushpa 2 has been signed by director Imtiaz Ali for his next project, according to Peeping Moon. In this venture, Faasil will share the screen with Triptii Dimri. A source told the portal that Faasil is "extremely excited" about venturing into Hindi cinema with Ali, whom he admires greatly.

Faasil and Dimri's pairing to add a 'unique dimension'

The source further revealed that Faasil and Ali had been in talks for this project for months before finally sealing the deal. Dimri's addition to the cast is expected to add a "unique dimension" to the collaboration. The report further added that Ali is in the process of finalizing the script for his new film. The production is scheduled to begin in early 2025 under his banner, Window Seat Films.

Production for Ali's film to commence in 2025

This project will be Faasil's first collaboration with Ali and his debut in Bollywood. Dimri, on the other hand, had previously collaborated with Ali on Laila Majnu. Meanwhile, Faasil will next be seen in Pushpa 2 opposite Allu Arjun. At a pre-release event of the film in Kochi, Arjun had showered praises on his co-star's performance. He said Faasil has "rocked the show" and will make every Malayali proud worldwide. Dimri was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.