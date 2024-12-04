Summarize Simplifying... In short "Girls Will Be Girls", a coming-of-age film produced by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, has been making waves in the festival circuit, bagging awards at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, Jakarta International Festival, and Biarritz Film Festival.

'Girls Will Be Girls': Richa-Ali's production locks OTT release date

By Tanvi Gupta 01:57 pm Dec 04, 202401:57 pm

What's the story Shuchi Talati's acclaimed Indian coming-of-age drama, Girls Will Be Girls, will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film, an Indo-French co-production, is the first venture of Pushing Buttons Studios—founded by actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. It created quite a buzz at Sundance 2024 where it won two awards including the Audience Award in the World Cinema Dramatic Category. Along with the trailer, Prime Video announced the film's release on December 18.

Plot and production

'Girls Will Be Girls' explores adolescence and inter-generational conflicts

Girls Will Be Girls chronicles 18-year-old Mira's (played by Preeti Panigrahi) coming-of-age journey as she deals with adolescence amid her mother's own unresolved coming-of-age journey. Kesav Binoy Kiron and Kani Kusruti round out the cast. Pushing Buttons Studios, Dolce Vita Films, and Crawling Angel Films have produced the film with Chadha, Claire Chassagne, and Talati as producers and Fazal as the executive producer.

Festival run

'Girls Will Be Girls' continues to impress on festival circuit

After its Sundance premiere, Girls Will Be Girls kept on impressing on the festival circuit. It was screened at various international festivals including Goteborg, Karlovy Vary, El Gouna, and the Jogja-Netpac Asian Film Festival. The film's accolades include the Grand Jury Prize at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles and best film honors at the Jakarta International Festival and Biarritz Film Festival. It also won three awards at its Indian premiere at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Streaming strategy

'Girls Will Be Girls' aligns with Prime Video's diversification strategy

Manish Menghani, director of content licensing at Prime Video India, described acquiring Girls Will Be Girls as part of the platform's strategy to diversify its content offerings. He called the film "a coming-of-age film that delves into the unique struggles, discoveries, and complexities faced by young adults." Chadha highlighted the film's exploration of "inter-generational conflicts and struggle for independence," while Fazal stressed its importance as their production company's first venture.