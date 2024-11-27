Summarize Simplifying... In short "Bun Tikki," a coming-of-age drama featuring Abhay Deol, is set to premiere at Palm Springs on January 5, 2025.

Directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, the film explores themes of parenthood, resilience, and identity through the journey of a young boy and his single father.

Produced by Manish Malhotra's Stage5 Production and endorsed by Jio Studios, the film is described as a "love letter to the world."

'Bun Tikki' to premiere at Palm Springs Festival

Abhay Deol's 'Bun Tikki' to premiere at Palm Springs 2025

By Tanvi Gupta 02:25 pm Nov 27, 202402:25 pm

What's the story The upcoming film Bun Tikki, a joint venture of Jio Studios and Stage5 Production, will have its world premiere at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival in 2025. The film boasts an ensemble cast of veteran Indian actors including Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman, along with Abhay Deol. This is the second festival outing for the Jio Studios-Stage5 Production partnership after Saali Mohabbat at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

'Bun Tikki' explores parenthood and resilience

Bun Tikki, a coming-of-age drama directed by debutant Faraz Arif Ansari, follows a seven-year-old boy Shanu, and his single father Sidhant (played by Deol). The story explores family dynamics and identity exploration. The film further delves into themes of parenthood and resilience as Shanu goes on a journey of self-discovery while his father deals with grief and societal pressures. The cast of Bun Tikki is rounded out by Nushrratt Bharuccha and Rohaan Singh.

'Bun Tikki—a love letter to the world': Ansari

The film is produced by fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who also founded Stage5 Production. Malhotra shares production credits with Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke deSouza. Ansari described Bun Tikki as his "love letter to the world - to every child, every parent, and everyone who believes in the transformative power of love, empathy, and kindness." Malhotra echoed these sentiments stating: "As a producer, it's an honor to contribute to a project that challenges conventions."

Jio Studios expressed support for 'Bun Tikki'

Deshpande, President of Media and Content Business at Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) which runs Jio Studios, also expressed her support for Bun Tikki. She said: "Supporting 'Bun Tikki' is not just an endorsement of its artistic merit but a celebration of the courage it takes to share stories that challenge and inspire." The film is set to premiere in Palm Springs on January 5, 2025.

