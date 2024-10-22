More animals than 'RRR'? Rajamouli teases wild plans for 'SSMB29'
Acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently dropped a major hint about his next project with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled SSMB 29. Speaking to international journalists, he revealed his love for using animals in his films and said, "I mean I love animals. I keep using them in my films before." "I'm pretty sure I'll be using more animals than RRR in my forthcoming films. That's for sure."
'SSMB 29' to feature more animals than 'RRR'
Rajamouli's love for incorporating animals into his stories is apparent in movies like Magadheera and RRR. In RRR, a scene with a lot of VFX-generated animals fighting alongside Jr NTR and Ram Charan was a huge highlight. This new revelation about SSMB 29 has increased the excitement among fans who can't wait to see Babu in action sequences possibly with even more animals.
'SSMB 29' production details and Babu's preparation
Celebrated screenwriter and Rajamouli's father, Vijayendra Prasad, recently revealed that SSMB 29 will go on floors in January 2025. He added that while it usually takes them three to four weeks to develop a story, they have been working on the story of this film for over two years. Meanwhile, Babu is said to be undergoing a major physical transformation for SSMB 29. His recent long hair and beard look has left netizens speculating.
'SSMB 29' plot speculation and character details
Reports also suggest that SSMB 29 could be a globe-trotting adventure with Babu in a role inspired by Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology. There are also rumors that the film could be a jungle adventure flick. The music for the movie will be composed by Rajamouli's frequent collaborator MM Keeravani. Rumors suggest that the movie might be titled Garuda, but there has been no confirmation on this yet.